US Ambassador Sergio Gor met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the G7 meetings in France and also held talks with Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu. The high-level interactions underscore strengthening US-India ties, including in defence.

US Envoy's High-Level Diplomatic Engagements

US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor held talks with the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in France for the G7 Ministerial Meetings. In a post on X, he said, "Glad to have joined US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in France for the G7 Ministerial Meetings. Productive discussions with our allies and partners." Glad to have joined @SecRubio in France for the G7 Ministerial Meetings. Productive discussions with our allies and partners. pic.twitter.com/EY2YnE5dTa — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) March 28, 2026

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Gor also met Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Taranjit Singh Sandhu. In a post on X, Sandhu said, "A pleasure to meet my friend, and US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor." A pleasure to meet my friend, and ⁦@USAmbIndia⁩ ⁦@SergioGor⁩ pic.twitter.com/zE5SLxdTn2 — Taranjit Singh Sandhu (@SandhuTaranjitS) March 27, 2026

Trump Praises Strong Modi-Led India Ties

Meanwhile, the US Embassy in India on Friday shared a quote by President Trump who praised PM Modi. It said. "Our amazing relationship with India will be even stronger going forward. Prime Minister Modi and I are two people that get things done, something that cannot be said for most. - President Donald J. Trump" Our amazing relationship with India will be even stronger going forward. Prime Minister Modi and I are two people that get things done, something that cannot be said for most. - President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/NEJCjGBXps — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) March 27, 2026

Spotlight on Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu

Earlier, on March 11, US Envoy to India, Sergio Gor, congratulated Taranjit Singh Sandhu on being sworn in as Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, succeeding Vinai Kumar Saxena. Gor recalled Sandhu's stint as the former Ambassador of India to the United States, saying he has worked hard to promote US-India ties.

A seasoned diplomat with over three decades of experience, Sandhu has played a key role in strengthening India-US ties, serving as India's Ambassador to the United States from 2020 to 2024.

Advancing US-India Defence Partnership

New Delhi and Washington continue with their consistent high-level interactions. Recently, US Under Secretary of War for Policy Elbridge Colby concluded his visit to India, where he met with senior officials to progress on the key elements of the 2026 National Defence Strategy. His visit saw discussions aimed at advancing the framework for the India-US defence partnership.

During his visit to India, Colby met with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. He also co-chaired the US-India Defence Policy Group meeting with Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.

The discussions advanced the Framework for the India-US Major Defence Partnership that Secretary of War Pete Hegseth signed with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in October 2025. (ANI)