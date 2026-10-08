US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor met Bhutan's King and Prime Minister to discuss expanding opportunities for investment, innovation, and cooperation, highlighting the Gelephu Mindfulness City project for deeper US engagement in the region.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor met Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay during his visit to the Kingdom of Bhutan, with discussions focusing on investment, innovation, cooperation, stability and prosperity in the region.

In a post on X on Thursday, after meeting the Bhutanese King, Gor said, “It was an honor to call on His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck to discuss expanding opportunities for investment, innovation, and cooperation." It was an honor to call on His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck to discuss expanding opportunities for investment, innovation, and cooperation. Bhutan’s ambitious vision for its future, including Gelephu Mindfulness City, continues to open new possibilities for deeper engagement with the United States. — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) October 8, 2026

“Bhutan’s ambitious vision for its future, including Gelephu Mindfulness City, continues to open new possibilities for deeper engagement with the United States,” he said.

Gor also met Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, saying he was “Great to be back in the Kingdom of Bhutan” and describing the country as “One of the most beautiful places on earth!”

In another post on X, Gor said, “Always good to see my friend, Prime Minister @tsheringtobgay. I appreciated his warm welcome and our substantive conversation on advancing stability, and prosperity in the region." Great to be back in the Kingdom of Bhutan. One of the most beautiful places on earth! Always good to see my friend, Prime Minister @tsheringtobgay. I appreciated his warm welcome and our substantive conversation on advancing stability, and prosperity in the region. @PMBhutan https://t.co/1OzG9SRPs9 — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) October 7, 2026

Visit Follows High-Level US-India Defence Talks

Gor's Bhutan visit comes after the US ambassador hosted US Pacific Command chief Admiral Samuel Paparo in New Delhi during Paparo's October 5-8 visit to India.

“Honoured to host Admiral Samuel Paparo in India. One of America’s most consequential military leaders, Admiral Paparo commands U.S. Pacific Command, the nation’s oldest and largest geographic combatant command, overseeing approximately 400,000 military and civilian personnel across a region spanning roughly half the globe,” Gor said in a post on X.

Gor said the gathering brought together senior military leadership from both countries and highlighted the importance of the US-India defence partnership.

Paparo was joined by Chief of Defence Staff General NS Raja Subramani, Chief of the Army Staff General Dhiraj Seth, Vice Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff Air Marshal Tejinder Singh and other senior defence officials at the dinner.

According to the US Embassy, the evening highlighted "the growing strength, ambition, and importance of the US-India Major Defense Partnership".

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte, who is on a visit to India with a delegation of business and industry leaders from October 5 to 9, also attended the dinner.

The US Embassy said Gianforte's participation underscored the economic dimension of the relationship and the expanding role of American states, businesses and innovators in deepening bilateral trade and investment.

"Together, the evening reflected the breadth of a U.S.-India relationship whose defense and economic foundations continue to grow stronger," the US Embassy said.