Protests by garment workers in Ashulia intensified as clashes erupted over minimum wage demands. Police utilized tear gas to disperse crowds, while numerous factories across the industrial zone declared holidays amidst ongoing labor unrest.

Garment Worker Protests in Ashulia Escalate Over Minimum Wage Demands

Dhaka [Bangladesh], November 21 (ANI): Confrontations erupted between garment workers and security personnel in Ashulia on Saturday as protests over higher minimum wages persisted, with police deploying tear gas to scatter demonstrators and restore order, The Daily Star reported. The clashes occurred around 11:00 am in the Kathgara area along the Zirabo-Bismail road, where employees from multiple garment plants had halted production and joined the demonstration, according to The Daily Star.

People at the scene told The Daily Star that workers at several factories in Kathgara entered their plants before walking off the job, and then staged a rally and tried to block the road around 10:45 am after management announced holidays. Mohammad Mominul Islam Bhuiyan, superintendent of police for Industrial Police-1 in Ashulia, stated in a text message near noon that order had returned and conditions were normal, The Daily Star reported. “Some unruly workers were trying to create instability at the garment factories that remained operational in the Kathgara area. Industrial police and other forces intervened to keep the situation under control,” Bhuiyan said, according to The Daily Star.

Earlier in the day, at least 50 plants across the Savar-Ashulia industrial zone declared holidays after work stoppages, even as the majority of factories there ran as usual in the morning, industrial police told The Daily Star. Earlier on Tuesday, Garment workers in Bangladesh staged protests in Mirpur, Dhaka, demanding an increase in the minimum monthly wage to 30,000 taka, as labour unrest continued across the country's textile industry, with several factories remaining shut and sporadic incidents of violence reported. The protesting workers attempted to block roads as part of their demonstration but were stopped by police, who intervened to prevent disruption to traffic and maintain law and order. Textile workers across Bangladesh have been striking to demand higher wages, with protests leading to the closure of factories in several industrial areas, DW reported. Workers have repeatedly raised concerns over wages and working conditions.

According to Dhaka Tribune, a group of workers gathered at Padmar Mor in Savar's Hemayetpur around 3 pm on Monday, briefly drawing attention to the area. Police subsequently asked them to disperse peacefully, following which they left the road without further incident. Meanwhile, around 40 factories remained closed in the Savar and Ashulia industrial areas on Monday, according to industrial police. Of these, 27 factories were shut under Section 13(1) of the Bangladesh Labour Act, while nine were declared closed indefinitely. The remaining factories observed general holidays. Mohammad Mominul Islam Bhuiyan, superintendent of police (SP) of Ashulia Industrial Police-1, said workers at one factory refused to resume work after the lunch break and remained seated inside the premises, following which the management declared a holiday. Workers at two other factories also stopped working and staged sit-ins inside their respective premises. However, workers at other factories across the industrial areas continued their work peacefully, he added. (ANI)