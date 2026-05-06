US envoy Sergio Gor revealed massive new investments from India are set for the 2026 Select USA Summit, calling it a 'true win' for the American economy. This comes as India and the US deepen economic ties and work towards a trade agreement.

Ahead of the 2026 Select USA Summit, US envoy Sergio Gor, on Tuesday, said that new investments from India are making inroads into the American economy.

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In a post on X, Gor said, "BIG NEWS coming! Massive new investments from India are flowing into the United States at the 2026 Select USA Summit - the largest we've ever seen. This is what a true win looks like for the American economy. Details soon!" https://x.com/USAmbIndia/status/2051649576839602332?s=20

About the SelectUSA Investment Summit

The SelectUSA Investment Summit is a premier event dedicated to facilitating foreign direct investment in the United States. The official website noted that the summit brings thousands of global business leaders together with US economic developers, federal officials, and governors to discuss the future of doing business in the US and promote new investments in critical industries.

Hosted by the US Department of Commerce, the Investment Summit is a one-stop shop for companies considering expanding to the United States and provides EDOs with the opportunity to meet directly with international companies to facilitate investment deals.

The website states that since its inception, the SelectUSA Investment Summit has attracted thousands of international companies and economic development representatives, generating over USD 250 billion in new investment projects supporting more than 125,000 jobs across the United States and its territories.

The previous SelectUSA Investment Summit saw record-breaking numbers with more than 5,500 participants, including EDO representatives from 54 US states and territories and over 2,700 business investors from over 100 countries.

Deepening US-India Economic Ties

As New Delhi and Washington continue to deepen economic ties, earlier in April, the Ministry of External Affairs emphasised the steady progress in bilateral economic ties as both sides are engaged in ongoing discussions to finalise a comprehensive trade agreement aimed at benefiting both nations.

Addressing a weekly media briefing in the national capital, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted that the negotiations between India and the United States are "constructive" and focused on addressing mutual concerns while enhancing economic cooperation.

He further noted that the discussions are aligned with a broader vision to significantly expand bilateral trade, with both countries aiming to achieve a target of USD 500 billion in trade by 2030, which was earlier mentioned in the framework of the interim deal.

"These engagements are ongoing and constructive. Both sides are working towards a balanced, mutually beneficial and forward premium trade agreement that takes into account each other's concerns and priorities, and to reach a trade target of USD 500 billion by 2030, so that is where we are on the welcome trade agreement," Jaiswal said.

(ANI)