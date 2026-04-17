US forces, led by CENTCOM, are enforcing a large-scale maritime blockade on Iran's ports and coastline, not the Strait of Hormuz. The operation involves over 10,000 personnel and applies to all ships, regardless of their nationality.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Thursday (local time) said that US forces are actively enforcing a large-scale maritime blockade targeting Iran's ports and coastline, involving more than 10,000 personnel, over a dozen naval vessels, and upwards of 100 aircraft. In a post on X, CENTCOM said, "USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) transits the Arabian Sea as the United States blockades Iran's ports and coastline. US forces are not blockading the Strait of Hormuz. More than 10,000 American service members, 12+ ships, and 100+ aircraft have enforced the blockade in regional waters, ensuring that no vessels violate the President's proclamation."

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The deployment includes the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) operating in the Arabian Sea, highlighting the scale of the US naval presence in the Iranian waters amid escalating tensions.

Enforcement in Action

In another update, CENTCOM added, "Sailors aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D Black (DDG 119) stand watch as US forces remain vigilant and enforce the blockade against ships attempting to enter or depart Iranian ports and coastal areas." The USS Delbert D Black (DDG 119) is among the warships tasked with monitoring an interceptingvessels in the vicinity of Iranian waters.

President Trump on Blockade

Meanwhile, US President Trump highlighted ongoing US military measures in the region, particularly the blockade in the Strait of Hormuz. "We're doing very well with the blockade. It's very routine for us. The Navy's incredible, and I think the blockade is doing very well. No ship is even thinking about entering. No ship is going past our Navy," he said.

US Officials Clarify Blockade Scope

Earlier on Thursday, the United States categorically said that its naval blockade in West Asia applies to Iranian ports and coastline and is not a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. The remarks were made by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Air Force Gen. Dan Caine, while speaking to the media.

Gen Caine underlined that the blockade applies to all ships- irrespective of their nationalities. "Let me be clear- this blockade applies to all ships, regardless of nationality, heading into or from Iranian ports. The US action is a blockade of Iran's ports and coastline, not a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. Enforcement will occur inside Iran's territorial seas and in international waters."

Targeting Illicit Vessels

He said that, along with the blockade, the joint force would actively pursue any Iranian-flagged or any vessel attempting to provide material support to Iran, which would include dark fleet vessels carrying Iranian oil."' In addition to this, the blockade, the joint force, through operations and activities in other areas of responsibility- like the Pacific area of responsibility under the command of Admiral Paparo, will actively pursue any Iranian-flagged or any vessel attempting to provide material support to Iran. This includes dark fleet vessels carrying Iranian oil. As most of you know, dark fleet vessels are those illicit or illegal ships evading international regulations, sanctions or insurance requirements.

He emphasised that during this pause, the United States joint force remains postured and ready to resume major combat operations at "literally a moment's notice". (ANI)