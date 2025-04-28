Surat-based millionaire Lavji Badshah, also known as Lavji Daliya, has become the first Indian to own a Tesla Cybertruck. He imported the electric pickup truck, registered it in Dubai, and shipped it to India.

Surat-based millionaire Lavji Badshah has created quite a buzz on social media after becoming the first Indian to own a Tesla Cybertruck. According to a report by The Indian Express, the Cybertruck's base price is about Rs 60 lakh. On social media, videos and pictures of Daliya's futuristic new ride have gone viral. The all-electric pickup truck with Dubai registration plates was seen being carried on a flatbed trailer close to Mumbai a few days prior.

Six months prior, Lavji had made a reservation for the five-seater car at a Tesla store in Texas, USA. The automobile was delivered to the family, who registered it with the RTO in Dubai before shipping it by sea to India. According to the report, they also inscribed the name of their firm, "Gopin," on the Cybertruck.

Who is Lavji Daliya?

Based in Surat, Gujarat, Lavji Daliya is a power loom owner, realtor, and diamond dealer. The 55-year-old, who is originally from Bhavnagar, came to Surat when he was 13 to work as a diamond polisher before starting a prosperous business empire.

The Gujarati populace dubbed him "Badshah" because of his charitable endeavors. The intro of Lavji Badshah’s Facebook page, where he has put up a display picture with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, read, “Lavjibhai D Daliya is famous with the name – ‘BADSHAH’ in Gujarat due to his social services.”

Lavji credits principles like honesty, thankfulness, and forgiveness for his achievement, according to his LinkedIn profile. "His belief in uplifting society has the potential to contribute to the development of a nation," the about section continued.

The Gopin Group was founded by Lavji Badshah and consists of Gopin Ventures (investments), Gopin Foundation (non-profit projects), and Gopin Developers (real estate).

About Tesla Cybertruck

The car has a futuristic look and a variety of cutting-edge technologies inside. It is built of flat, stainless steel panels and has a sharp, angular shape. Although it is equipped with all of Tesla's hallmark features, such as a giant touchscreen interface that dominates the interior, it is designed to function similarly to a pickup truck.

The Cybertruck itself is Elon Musk’s love letter to the future: it zooms from 0 to 60 mph in 2.9 seconds, charges in six hours, and can travel up to 550 kilometers on a full battery. And yes, the body is made entirely of stainless steel — practically indestructible, much like Lavji’s ambition.

Tesla coming to India soon

While Tesla’s Cybertruck has created a significant buzz in India, the chances of Tesla officially launching the vehicle in the country seem slim. The Indian market has not been particularly favourable for luxury pickup trucks, as seen with the lukewarm response to models like the Toyota Hilux and Isuzu D-Max V-Cross.

Tesla has officially leased its first showroom in India, further solidifying its aspirations to enter the market. The facility is in Mumbai's upscale Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), a major commercial district. It is being leased for an incredible Rs 881 per square foot, which is the highest amount ever recorded in India for a lease of this kind.