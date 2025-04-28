A rare letter penned by Colonel Archibald Gracie, one of the Titanic’s most distinguished survivors, has fetched a record £300,000, at an auction in Wiltshire.

A rare letter authored by Colonel Archibald Gracie, one of Titanic’s survivors, has shattered records at an auction in Wiltshire, fetching an astonishing £300,000 — five times its estimated value — and setting a new benchmark for Titanic memorabilia.

Penned on April 10, 1912, the very day Gracie embarked on the doomed voyage, the letter offers a haunting glimpse into the foreboding days before tragedy struck. Crafted on an official Titanic letter card and postmarked in Queenstown and London, the note carries an eerily prophetic tone: "It is a fine ship but I shall await my journey's end before I pass judgment on her."

Auction house Henry Aldridge and Son lauded the piece as "a truly exceptional, museum-grade piece," hailing it as the highest-priced Titanic letter ever sold. Missives from survivors of Gracie’s stature are vanishingly rare — and this one had never before surfaced in the marketplace.

In the four-page letter, addressed to a family acquaintance he met at London's Waldorf Hotel, Gracie fondly reminisces about previous transatlantic crossings aboard the Oceanic, writing: "Her sea-worthy qualities and yacht-like appearance make me miss her," while expressing awe at Titanic’s immense scale.

Following an evening of squash, a swim in the ship’s lavish pool, and a serene Sunday church service, Gracie was jolted awake at 11:40 p.m. by the sudden halt of the Titanic’s mighty engines.

Without a moment's hesitation, he sprang into action, assisting women and children into lifeboats and gathering blankets to shield them from the biting cold. When the mighty ship finally succumbed to the icy Atlantic depths, Gracie managed to scramble atop an overturned collapsible lifeboat alongside other desperate survivors. In the pitch darkness, cries of drowning souls pierced the night — but fears of capsizing prevented any rescue attempts. Gracie later recalled, with heavy sorrow, that more than half of those clinging to the boat perished before the break of dawn.

"In no instance, I am happy to say, did I hear any word of rebuke," Gracie wrote in his later memoir, The Truth About the Titanic, poignantly recounting the final, heart-wrenching moments of the doomed.

Colonel Gracie’s firsthand account remains one of the most vivid and soul-stirring chronicles of the disaster. The auctioneers declared the letter an invaluable relic, stating, "It is impossible to overstate the rarity of this lot. Written by one of the most famous survivors, it captures a moment frozen in time."