US cop who killed Indian student Jaahnavi Kandula in high-speed crash in Seattle, fired from service

Seattle police officer Kevin Dave, who killed Indian student Jaahnavi Kandula in January 2023 by striking her with his patrol vehicle while driving at over 119 km/h, has been dismissed from the force.

Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Jan 7, 2025, 4:44 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 7, 2025, 4:54 PM IST

Seattle police officer Kevin Dave, who killed Indian student Jaahnavi Kandula in January 2023 by striking her with his patrol vehicle while driving at over 119 km/h, has been dismissed from the police department, officials said.

Kandula, 23, from Andhra Pradesh, was struck by a police vehicle driven by Officer Kevin Dave when she was crossing a street in Seattle on January 23, 2023. He was driving 74 mph (more than 119 km/h) on the way to a report of a drug overdose call.

Kandula was thrown 100 feet after she was struck by the speeding police patrol vehicle.

The police department stated that it was not an intentional act, but emphasised that it cannot overlook the tragic consequences of dangerous driving.

“I believe the officer did not intend to hurt anyone that night and that he was trying to get to a possible overdose victim as quickly as possible. However, I cannot accept the tragic consequences of his dangerous driving. His positive intent does not mitigate the poor decision that caused the loss of a human life and brought discredit to the Seattle Police Department," Seattle interim police chief Sue Rahr said.

Kandula’s death sparked outrage, particularly after a recording from another officer body camera surfaced, in which the officer laughed and suggested Kandula's life had "limited value" and the city should “just write a check”.

India had sought a proper investigation into the incident. The officer, Daniel Auderer, was fired earlier.

The King County prosecutors had initially claimed that there was insufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Dave was consciously disregarding safety in the crash that killed Kandula.

Later, he was slapped with a $5,000 fight for negligent driving. 

