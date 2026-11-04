Congressman Shri Thanedar has urged Democrats to keep impeachment on the table for President Trump, citing chaotic tariff policies and unilateral decision-making following the recent US midterm election results.

Congressman Thanedar Calls for Impeachment Considerations

Indian-American US Congressman Shri Thanedar on Wednesday said that the Democrats should consider keeping the impeachment of US President Donald Trump on the table over his tariff policies, warning that he cannot unilaterally impose tariffs without considering their wider economic consequences. Speaking on the implications of the 2026 US midterm election results for India-US relations, Thanedar criticised Trump's approach to trade policy, particularly the tariffs imposed on India and other countries, and said the President must understand that he cannot govern through unpredictable decisions.

"What he has done with the tariffs with India or anywhere else, he cannot run a chaotic system. Getting up in the morning, whatever he feels like, trying to slap these tariffs indiscriminately without much thought. He will not be able to operate that way," Thanedar said. He further warned that if Trump continued with such an approach, Democrats should consider impeachment. "And if he does, then Democrats should consider and make sure that impeachment of this president is on the table," the Congressman added.

Political Landscape and Future Outlook

Thanedar, who represents Michigan's 13th Congressional District in the US House of Representatives, also expressed confidence in the Democratic Party's electoral prospects in the next presidential election. "At this rate, in 2028, a Democrat will become the next president of the United States. One thing that Trump should get a loud and clear message for here is that he cannot act unilaterally," he said.

His remarks come amid a major political setback for Republicans in the 2026 US midterm elections, with Democrats projected by US networks to take control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate, significantly altering the balance of power in Washington. The Democratic gains have followed voter dissatisfaction over rising living costs, tariffs, the Iran war and concerns surrounding Trump's administration. The party's expanded congressional strength is expected to give it greater leverage to scrutinise the President's policies and administration during the remaining two years of his term.

Economic Needs and Immigration

On the implications of the election for Indian-American voters and immigration policies, particularly concerns surrounding H-1B visas and skilled immigration, Thanedar stressed that the United States continued to depend on foreign talent to sustain its economic growth and technological leadership. "We, America, need skilled workforce. America does not produce enough cybersecurity experts, enough engineers, and enough technologists, and it has to depend on immigration. That is how we are going to grow the American economy, grow GDP and continue to stay on the forefront of innovation," he said.

Call for Bipartisan Cooperation

The Congressman also called for bipartisan cooperation on economic and foreign policy challenges, including bringing down prices and resolving the ongoing Iran conflict. "So the two parties have to work together to grow our economy. The two parties have to grow together to bring prices down. The two parties have to work together to end this war and negotiate a settlement, an agreement that is a win-win for both countries," Thanedar said.

Emphasising that the Democratic victory should not lead to complacency, he cautioned his party against treating the election outcome as an unconditional endorsement. "I don't think the Democrats can take this mandate in an arrogant way. They are expected. American people expect them to work and work hard to bring the prices down," he said. Thanedar added that voters were looking for concrete solutions rather than political confrontation or legislative gridlock. "American people do not want gridlock; they want solutions, they want results and that's what they will be looking for for the next two years," he said. Warning Democrats against failing to deliver on their promises, he added, "If the Democrats cannot deliver that, the voters will punish Democrats in two years just like they punished Donald Trump."

The midterm outcome marks a significant shift in US politics, with Democrats preparing to use their projected congressional majorities to challenge Trump's policy decisions, exercise greater oversight and influence the legislative agenda. The developments could also have implications for India-US relations, particularly trade and immigration, as Democrats gain greater congressional influence over the direction of American policymaking.