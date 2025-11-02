US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and his Chinese counterpart agreed to strengthen ties and create military channels after a positive meeting. This follows a Trump-Xi summit, where a new trade deal was reached, including large Chinese soybean purchases.

US, China Vow to Strengthen Ties

United States Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said on Sunday that he had a productive meeting with China's Minister of National Defense Admiral Dong Jun in Malaysia and that the two sides agreed to strengthen communication and maintain stability in bilateral ties. In a post on X, Hegseth wrote, "I just spoke to President Trump, and we agree -- the relationship between the United States and China has never been better. Following President Trump's historic meeting with Chairman Xi in South Korea, I had an equally positive meeting with my counterpart, China's Minister of National Defense Admiral Dong Jun in Malaysia. And we spoke again last night." Hegseth said he and the Admiral agreed that "peace, stability, and good relations" are vital, adding Trump's historic "G2 meeting" set the tone for lasting US-China peace and success. He added, "The Admiral and I agree that peace, stability, and good relations are the best path for our two great and strong countries. As President Trump said, his historic 'G2 meeting' set the tone for everlasting peace and success for the U.S. and China."

Military-to-Military Channels Agreed

Hegseth further stated that the Department of War would continue to promote "peace" and both sides agreed to establish military-to-military channels. "The Department of War will do the same -- peace through strength, mutual respect, and positive relations. Admiral Dong and I also agreed that we should set up military-to-military channels to deconflict and deescalate any problems that arise. We have more meetings on that coming soon. God bless both China and the USA!" the US Secretary of War wrote on X.

Trump Hails 'Great' Meeting with Xi

The statement comes after United States President Donald Trump said on Sunday that his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping was "a great one" and would bring lasting peace and success for both nations. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "My G2 meeting with President Xi of China was a great one for both of our countries. This meeting will lead to everlasting peace and success. God bless both China and the USA!" The US President met the Chinese President Jinping on the sidelines of the APEC Summit in Busan, South Korea on October 30.

Trade Deal and Farm Product Purchases

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump stated, "We have a deal," referring to the trade pact which will be routinely extended. "Every year we'll renegotiate the deal, but I think the deal will go on for a long time, long beyond the year. We'll negotiate at the end of the year," he added.

Later, while speaking to reporters, Trump announced that China has committed to immediately purchase "large and tremendous amounts" of soybeans and other US farm products as part of a deal between the two nations. During a gaggle aboard Air Force One following his departure to Washington, Trump hailed the decision as a "very nice gesture" from President Xi Jinping, noting that his Chinese counterpart had authorised the purchase a day earlier. "We're in agreement on so many elements. Large amounts, tremendous amounts of the soybeans and other farm products are going to be purchased, starting immediately. If you notice, President Xi authorised yesterday for China to start buying very large quantities of soybeans and other things, which I appreciated. That was a very nice gesture," Trump said.

According to CNN, in May, China halted its purchases of US soybeans following Trump's announcement of tariffs, leaving farmers nationwide with billions of dollars' worth of unsold crops and prompting some to question the policies of a president many had supported. (ANI)