US Ambassador Sergio Gor and Secretary of State Marco Rubio visited Samarkand, Uzbekistan, meeting with local officials and over 300 business leaders to advance the US-Central Asian economic partnership through trade, investment and cooperation.

US Envoy Highlights Economic Partnership In a post on X, Gor shared details of the visit to Samarkand's historic Registan Square, highlighting the participation of more than 300 business leaders in efforts to advance economic cooperation between the United States and Central Asian countries. “A stunning visit to Samarkand’s historic Registan Square with US State Secretary Marco Rubio, Uzbekistan Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov and Deputy Chair of the National Security Council of Uzbekistan Saida Mirziyoyeva,” Gor said. A stunning visit to Samarkand’s historic Registan Square with @SecRubio @FM_Saidov and @Smirziyoyeva. Today we write the next chapter of U.S.–Central Asian economic partnership with more than 300 business leaders on the ground. https://t.co/MaBNwoKVvu — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) October 19, 2026“Today we write the next chapter of US–Central Asian economic partnership with more than 300 business leaders on the ground,” he added. In another post on X, Gor highlighted discussions with Uzbekistan Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov alongside Rubio on strengthening bilateral economic ties and translating the partnership into concrete outcomes.“Great discussion with Uzbekistan Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov alongside US State Secretary Marco Rubio on translating the US-Uzbekistan partnership into tangible results through trade, investment, secure connectivity, and collaboration on critical minerals, technology, and energy,” Gor said. Great discussion with @FM_Saidov alongside @SecRubio on translating the U.S.-Uzbekistan partnership into tangible results through trade, investment, secure connectivity, and collaboration on critical minerals, technology, and energy. https://t.co/A1lpIML9jd — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) October 19, 2026 Rubio's Visit and Regional Engagements Meanwhile, Marco Rubio arrived in Samarkand on Sunday, with Sergio Gor welcoming him and describing the occasion as a "historic day" ahead of high-level regional engagements focused on trade, investment and strategic cooperation.Taking to social media platform X, Gor highlighted the upcoming C5+1 Ministerial meeting and the US-Uzbekistan Business Council, which are expected to strengthen commercial ties and expand economic cooperation between Washington and Central Asian countries. "A historic day! Welcome to Samarkand @SecRubio," Gor wrote. "Looking forward to the C5+1 Ministerial and U.S.-Uzbekistan Business Council, which will deepen commercial ties and unlock new opportunities across Central Asia."According to Euronews, Rubio is scheduled to meet the foreign ministers of five Central Asian countries on Monday under the C5+1 framework. Discussions are expected to focus on trade, investment, critical minerals and regional security. C5+1 Ministerial and Itinerary Details According to the US Department of State, Secretary Rubio’s trip from October 17–22 includes stops in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, as well as Mumbai and Jamnagar in India. In Uzbekistan, Rubio will join foreign ministers from all five Central Asian republics- Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and the Kyrgyz Republic- for the C5+1 Ministerial to discuss strategic cooperation, regional stability, trade, critical minerals, and security.Following his engagements in Samarkand, Secretary Rubio will travel to India for his second official visit this year. He will meet with senior Indian government officials and business leaders in Mumbai and Jamnagar to strengthen the US-India strategic partnership, explore opportunities for enhanced energy cooperation, and promote commercial investment. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Monday highlighted the growing economic partnership between the United States and Central Asia during a visit to Uzbekistan's Samarkand city alongside US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Uzbekistan Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saido and Deputy Chair of the National Security Council of Uzbekistan Saida Mirziyoyeva.In a post on X, Gor shared details of the visit to Samarkand's historic Registan Square, highlighting the participation of more than 300 business leaders in efforts to advance economic cooperation between the United States and Central Asian countries. “A stunning visit to Samarkand’s historic Registan Square with US State Secretary Marco Rubio, Uzbekistan Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov and Deputy Chair of the National Security Council of Uzbekistan Saida Mirziyoyeva,” Gor said. A stunning visit to Samarkand’s historic Registan Square with @SecRubio @FM_Saidov and @Smirziyoyeva. Today we write the next chapter of U.S.–Central Asian economic partnership with more than 300 business leaders on the ground. https://t.co/MaBNwoKVvu — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) October 19, 2026“Today we write the next chapter of US–Central Asian economic partnership with more than 300 business leaders on the ground,” he added. In another post on X, Gor highlighted discussions with Uzbekistan Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov alongside Rubio on strengthening bilateral economic ties and translating the partnership into concrete outcomes.“Great discussion with Uzbekistan Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov alongside US State Secretary Marco Rubio on translating the US-Uzbekistan partnership into tangible results through trade, investment, secure connectivity, and collaboration on critical minerals, technology, and energy,” Gor said. Great discussion with @FM_Saidov alongside @SecRubio on translating the U.S.-Uzbekistan partnership into tangible results through trade, investment, secure connectivity, and collaboration on critical minerals, technology, and energy. https://t.co/A1lpIML9jd — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) October 19, 2026Meanwhile, Marco Rubio arrived in Samarkand on Sunday, with Sergio Gor welcoming him and describing the occasion as a "historic day" ahead of high-level regional engagements focused on trade, investment and strategic cooperation.Taking to social media platform X, Gor highlighted the upcoming C5+1 Ministerial meeting and the US-Uzbekistan Business Council, which are expected to strengthen commercial ties and expand economic cooperation between Washington and Central Asian countries. "A historic day! Welcome to Samarkand @SecRubio," Gor wrote. "Looking forward to the C5+1 Ministerial and U.S.-Uzbekistan Business Council, which will deepen commercial ties and unlock new opportunities across Central Asia."According to Euronews, Rubio is scheduled to meet the foreign ministers of five Central Asian countries on Monday under the C5+1 framework. Discussions are expected to focus on trade, investment, critical minerals and regional security.According to the US Department of State, Secretary Rubio’s trip from October 17–22 includes stops in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, as well as Mumbai and Jamnagar in India. In Uzbekistan, Rubio will join foreign ministers from all five Central Asian republics- Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and the Kyrgyz Republic- for the C5+1 Ministerial to discuss strategic cooperation, regional stability, trade, critical minerals, and security.Following his engagements in Samarkand, Secretary Rubio will travel to India for his second official visit this year. He will meet with senior Indian government officials and business leaders in Mumbai and Jamnagar to strengthen the US-India strategic partnership, explore opportunities for enhanced energy cooperation, and promote commercial investment. (ANI)