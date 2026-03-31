US CENTCOM released a video of strikes on Iranian military assets. The White House stated President Trump has 'maximum optionality,' with the Pentagon reportedly planning for ground operations, while Iran has vowed a 'strong response' to the aggression.

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) on Monday (local time) released a video which claimed to show American military strikes targeting Iranian naval vessels and aircraft, amid escalating tension in West Asia.

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In a post on X, CENTCOM said, "US forces continue to eliminate the Iranian regime's ability to project power in meaningful ways outside of Iran's borders." The video reportedly captured precision strikes carried out against assets linked to Iran's military capabilities at sea and in the air. U.S. forces continue to eliminate the Iranian regime's ability to project power in meaningful ways outside of Iran's borders. pic.twitter.com/R2T0F9JOrY — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 30, 2026

White House on US Troop Deployment

Earlier, the White House on Monday (local time) said the deployment of additional US troops in West Asia provides President Donald Trump with "maximum optionality" in the ongoing conflict in the region, despite ongoing negotiations with Tehran to end the conflict.

Addressing a press briefing, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, when asked about the deployment of additional US Troops in the region, said that they are part of efforts to maintain strategic flexibility as the war rages on in the region, with diplomatic channels working in the background to strike a deal to end it.

"The president is focused on achieving the objectives of Operation Epic Fury with respect to forces that are on the ground in the Middle East. It's the job of the Pentagon to create maximum optionality for the commander-in-chief," Leavitt said.

Pentagon Prepares Ground Operation Plans

The Press Secretary further stated that while the US President has been asked about potential ground operations, he has declined to rule them out. This comes after reports that the Pentagon is preparing plans for the possibility of extended ground operations in Iran for several weeks, as per The Washington Post. According to The Post, citing US officials familiar with the development, the preparations are aimed at supporting a more sustained military phase if Trump decides to intensify the conflict.

Trump Claims Major Iranian Targets Destroyed

Earlier on Sunday (local time), US President Donald Trump said it's a "big day" for Iran, stating that the US military has destroyed many key targets in the country.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that the US military had destroyed many sought-after targets in Iran. He said, "Big day in Iran. Many long-sought-after targets have been taken out and destroyed by our GREAT MILITARY, the finest and most lethal in the World. God bless you all! President DJT."

When being gaggled with the press on Air Force One en route to Joint Base Andrews, Trump said that Iran's entire Navy and Air Force have been knocked out, and most of their missiles are gone.

Iran Vows 'Strong Response'

Meanwhile, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf condemned the enemy's aggression, stating that it will be met with a strong response amid reports of the US. military build-ups in West Asia, including the arrival of thousands of U.S. Marines on the USS Tripoli.

He emphasised that the people of Iran, led by the Supreme Leader, will not only defend their rights but also make the enemy regret their actions. By claiming the "enemy promotes its desires as news," Ghalibaf accused adversaries of using psychological operations or "soft war" to destabilise the country before or alongside military action. (ANI)