The US Central Command debunked Iranian state media claims that a US warship was hit by missiles. CENTCOM confirmed no ships were struck and that US forces are supporting Project Freedom and enforcing a naval blockade on Iranian ports.

The US Central Command on Monday debunked reports that emerged in Iranian state media, which claimed that an American warship was struck with missiles. In a post on X, CENTCOM said that none of its ships was struck and that the American forces continue to support Project Freedom as the naval blockade on Iranian ports continues.

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"CLAIM: Iranian state media claims that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps hit a U.S. warship with two missiles. TRUTH: No U.S. Navy ships have been struck. U.S. forces are supporting Project Freedom and enforcing the naval blockade on Iranian ports", CENTCOM wrote on X. 🚫 CLAIM: Iranian state media claims that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps hit a U.S. warship with two missiles. ✅ TRUTH: No U.S. Navy ships have been struck. U.S. forces are supporting Project Freedom and enforcing the naval blockade on Iranian ports. pic.twitter.com/VFxovxLU6G — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) May 4, 2026

Iranian State Media Claims

The statement by CENTCOM comes after Fars News Agency citing local sources reported that a frigate -- which had been moving near Jask on Monday, came under missile attack after ignoring warnings from the naval forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

According to the Iranian broadcaster, sources further reported that as a result of these strikes, the US vessel was unable to continue its course and was forced to turn back and flee the area. It said that further details regarding the extent of damage or possible casualties have not been released yet.

US Navy Supports 'Project Freedom'

Meanwhile, CENTCOM noted that US Navy guided-missile destroyers are currently operating in the Arabian Gulf after transiting the Strait of Hormuz in support of Project Freedom.

Stating that American forces are actively assisting efforts to restore transit for commercial shipping, CENTCOM said that as a first step, 2 US-flagged merchant vessels have successfully transited through the Strait of Hormuz and are safely headed on their journey. U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyers are currently operating in the Arabian Gulf after transiting the Strait of Hormuz in support of Project Freedom. American forces are actively assisting efforts to restore transit for commercial shipping. As a first step, 2 U.S.-flagged merchant… pic.twitter.com/SVDxDhK72I — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) May 4, 2026

UAE Condemns Attack on Carrier

As the security situation continues to evolve in the region, the United Arab Emirates on Monday strongly condemned the targetting og an ADNOC National Carrier while transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

Calling it a flagrant violation of UNSC resolution 2817, the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs called for an immediate cessation of all hostilities. UAE Strongly Condemns Targeting of ADNOC National Carrier While Transiting Strait of Hormuz pic.twitter.com/GDOh6CvP9q — MoFA وزارة الخارجية (@mofauae) May 4, 2026

Tensions Rise in Strait of Hormuz

The Strait of Hormuz has emerged as an inflexion point in the conflict in West Asia. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has announced a new maritime control zone in the Strait of Hormuz, as per a report by Tasnim News Agency on Monday.

According to the Iranian state broadcaster, the IRGC declared a new maritime control area in the Strait of Hormuz. The new zone of "smart control" has the line between Mount Mobarak in Iran and south of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates in the south, and the line between the end of Qeshm Island in Iran and Umm Al Quwain in the United Arab Emirates in the west.

The latest developments come as US CENTCOM announced its forces will begin supporting Project Freedom, May 4, to restore freedom of navigation for commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. The mission, directed by President Trump, will support merchant vessels seeking to freely transit through the essential international trade corridor. (ANI)