Chairman John Moolenaar cosponsors the bipartisan MATCH Act to close export control loopholes on semiconductor equipment. The bill aims to prevent China from exploiting these gaps and to align US restrictions with its allies for enhanced security.

Chairman John Moolenaar has cosponsored the bipartisan Multilateral Alignment of Technology Controls on Hardware (MATCH) Act, aimed at strengthening US national security by closing key gaps in export controls on semiconductor manufacturing equipment (SME), according to a release by the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party (SCCCP).

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Bolstering US and Allied Security

As cited by the SCCCP, the bill, introduced by Michael Baumgartner, addresses the mismatch between U.S. restrictions and those of its allies, which has allowed China to exploit loopholes and continue advancing its semiconductor capabilities.

Moolenaar stated, as quoted in the SCCCP release, that the MATCH Act would "close loopholes, create a level playing field for US and allied toolmakers", and ensure that future growth in chip manufacturing benefits the US and its partners rather than China. He further emphasised that SME remains a critical strategic advantage amid China's military and technological ambitions.

Baumgartner, as cited by the SCCCP, warned that China is seeking dominance in key technologies underpinning economic and national security systems. He said the legislation is intended to ensure the US and its allies act in coordination to safeguard supply chains, innovation, and long-term security interests.

China's Growing Semiconductor Threat

The SCCCP noted that China continues to heavily subsidise its semiconductor sector, mirroring strategies used to dominate industries such as solar panels and EV batteries. It added that Chinese-made chips are increasingly embedded in US critical infrastructure and defence systems, while companies like Huawei are rapidly advancing in AI chip production.

MATCH Act's Legislative Measures

According to the SCCCP release, the MATCH Act includes provisions such as banning the sale of critical "chokepoint" chip-making equipment to countries of concern, imposing stricter controls on major Chinese firms, including Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation and Yangtze Memory Technologies Corporation, and aligning export controls with US allies within a set timeline.

The legislation also provides for diplomatic engagement backed by deadlines, along with a national security waiver if required. It seeks to ensure uniform enforcement of controls across allied nations and directs the US Department of Commerce to act unilaterally if progress is not achieved within 150 days, as per the SCCCP.

The committee further stated that semiconductor manufacturing lies at the core of the technological competition with China, adding that the MATCH Act is designed to strengthen export controls and create a more coordinated global approach, as highlighted in its release.