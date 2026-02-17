US Ambassador Sergio Gor and INDOPACOM Commander Adm Samuel J Paparo visited the Indian Army's Western Command, holding talks with Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar on strategic security and strengthening the growing US-India defence partnership.

US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor and US-INDOPACOM Commander, Adm Samuel J Paparo, visited HQ Western Command and held substantive discussions with Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar, Army Commander, Western Command, on strategic security dynamics along India's Western Front.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The delegation was comprehensively briefed on the Western Front perspective, including operational preparedness, distinguished legacy, execution of Operation Sindoor and the pivotal role being played by the Indian Army in nation-building and strengthening regional stability.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor @USAmbIndia and #USINDOPACOM Commander, Adm Samuel J. Paparo, @sjpaparo visited HQ Western Command and held substantive discussions with Lt Gen #ManojKumarKatiyar, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, Army Commander, #WesternCommand, on strategic security dynamics… pic.twitter.com/KJWJchY6qI — Western Command - Indian Army (@westerncomd_IA) February 16, 2026

US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor appreciated the India-US defence partnership. In a post on X, Gor said, "A great visit with US Indo-Pacific Command Admiral Paparo and Western Command, Indian Army. Our joint efforts are key to a safe Indo-Pacific. The U.S.-India defense partnership continues to grow stronger. Thank you for the warm welcome Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar."

A great visit with @INDOPACOM Admiral Paparo and @westerncomd_IA Our joint efforts are key to a safe Indo-Pacific. The U.S.-India defense partnership continues to grow stronger. Thank you for the warm welcome Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar. pic.twitter.com/FSKjyWhNSj — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) February 16, 2026

US Ambassador Sergio Gor said earlier in the day that he arrived in Chandigarh and looked forward to visiting the Western Command of the Indian Army.

In a post on X, the US envoy said," Just landed in Chandigarh. Looking forward to visiting the Western Command of the Indian Army."

Just landed in Chandigarh. Looking forward to visiting the Western Command of the Indian Army — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) February 16, 2026

Growing US-India Defence Partnership

The visit comes under the backdrop of the growing US-India defence partnership. Earlier on Sunday, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor welcomed Admiral Samuel Paparo, Commander of the United States Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM), underscoring efforts to expand the growing US-India defence partnership.

In a post on X, Gor said, "Delighted to have @INDOPACOM Commander Admiral Samuel Paparo in India to expand the U.S.-India defense partnership. Now is the time to strengthen vital cooperation between our two nations."

Defence Science & Technology Cooperation

From Februray 3 to 4, India and the United States held the 24th Joint Technical Group Plenary at DRDO Headquarters in New Delhi to advance cooperation in Defence Science & Technology, according to a Ministry of Defence statement. The meeting was co-chaired by Chandrika Kaushik, Director General (Production Coordination & Services Interaction), DRDO, and Michael Francis Dodd, Assistant Secretary of War for Critical Technologies, Office of the Under Secretary of War for Research & Engineering. (ANI)