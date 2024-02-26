Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    BREAKING: US Air Force officer dies after setting himself on fire outside Israeli embassy in Washington DC

    An active member of the US Air Force has died after setting himself on fire outside the Israeli embassy in Washington over the weekend in protest of the war in Gaza, the Pentagon said Monday.

    US Air Force official sets himself on fire outside Israeli embassy in Washington, dies gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 26, 2024, 6:58 PM IST

    US Air Force member on Monday died after setting himself on fire in front of the Israeli embassy in Washington DC. The man was identified by police as Aaron Bushnell, 25, of San Antonio, Texas. Emergency responders on Sunday had rushed to the scene just before 1:00 pm (1800 GMT) in response to a "call for person on fire outside the Israeli Embassy," according to a message on X, formerly Twitter, by the capital city's fire department.

    When they got there, the fire had already been put out by agents of the US law enforcement organization known as the Secret Service, which is in charge of guarding embassies in Washington.

    Officers from the US Secret Service extinguished the flames before the man was taken to hospital on Sunday afternoon with serious injuries. Before setting himself on fire, he said he would "no longer be complicit in genocide". 

    According to the fire department, he had "critical life-threatening injuries" when he was first taken to the hospital. The "individual involved in yesterday's incident succumbed to his injuries and passed away last night," an Air Force spokesman informed on Monday morning. "We will provide additional details 24 hours after next-of-kin notifications are complete."

    According to an Israeli embassy spokesman, the individual was "unknown" to them and there were no staff injuries in the event. In the video shared on social media, the man is seen wearing military fatigues and declaring he will "not be complicit in genocide" before dousing himself in liquid. He then lights himself on fire while yelling "Free Palestine!" until he falls to the ground. The video was reportedly first shared in a live stream on the social platform Twitch.

    Last Updated Feb 26, 2024, 7:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Arabic is our language Kuwait-based company claims facing threats from Pakistanis over controversial dress snt

    'Arabic is our language': Kuwait-based company claims facing threats from Pakistanis over controversial dress

    Will Maryam Nawaz, Pakistan's first woman Chief Minister be a rising force in the nation's politics? Avv

    Will Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan's first woman CM be a rising force in the nation's politics? (WATCH)

    Alexei Navalny was close to being freed through prisoner swap before his death claims key ally avv

    Alexei Navalny was close to being freed through prisoner swap before his death claims key ally

    Jacob Rothschild dies at 87, leaves behind a stunning dynastic legacy avv

    Financier Lord Jacob Rothschild dies at 87, leaves behind a stunning dynastic legacy

    Israel plans $60 Billion debt raise, freezes hiring as operation in Rafah intensifies; focus shifts on Hamas avv

    Israel plans $60 Billion debt raise, freezes hiring as operation in Rafah intensifies; focus shifts on Hamas

    Recent Stories

    SPOTTED Saif Ali Khan to Sanya Malhotra; celebs elevate style game ATG

    SPOTTED: Saif Ali Khan to Sanya Malhotra; celebs elevate style game

    9 iron-rich fruits to raise hemoglobin levels naturally gcw eai

    9 iron-rich fruits to raise hemoglobin levels naturally

    Lok Sabha Election 2024 Dont oppose PM Modi AIMJ President's appeal to Muslim community (WATCH) gcw

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Don't oppose PM Modi...' AIMJ President's appeal to Muslim community (WATCH)

    Rajya Sabha Elections 2024: Karnataka Congress MLAs in 5-star hotel in Bengaluru

    Rajya Sabha Elections 2024: Karnataka Congress MLAs in 5-star hotel in Bengaluru

    Arabic is our language Kuwait-based company claims facing threats from Pakistanis over controversial dress snt

    'Arabic is our language': Kuwait-based company claims facing threats from Pakistanis over controversial dress

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon