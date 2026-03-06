At the UNHRC, activist Neha urged global action on the housing crisis affecting 1.6B people, calling it a fundamental human right. She highlighted how the crisis disproportionately impacts vulnerable groups and praised India's housing initiatives.

At the 61st session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, Neha, a social activist representing Rajasthan Samgrah Kalyan Sansthan, during the interactive dialogue with the UN Special Rapporteur on the Right to Adequate Housing, in her oral statement called on governments and international bodies to take urgent and inclusive steps to address the worsening global housing crisis. She stressed that access to safe housing must be treated as a fundamental human right rather than merely a policy objective.

Global Housing Crisis and Its Impact

In her statement, Neha welcomed the Special Rapporteur's report and highlighted the scale of the challenge worldwide. She pointed out that over 1.6 billion people across the globe continue to live in inadequate or insecure housing conditions, emphasising that the crisis disproportionately affects vulnerable populations. Women, persons with disabilities, migrants, and marginalised communities often experience multiple layers of discrimination that limit their access to safe and stable housing.

Neha noted that the absence of secure housing not only perpetuates poverty but also restricts opportunities for better health, education, and economic mobility. According to her, housing insecurity reinforces structural inequalities and undermines the dignity and basic rights of millions of people.

A Call for Rights-Based Housing Frameworks

Calling for a stronger global commitment, she urged states to adopt inclusive and rights-based housing frameworks. Governments, she said, must ensure policies that guarantee affordability, security of tenure, accessibility, and resilience to climate-related risks. With rapid urbanisation and environmental challenges intensifying across the world, she stressed that vulnerable communities are often the first to face displacement and housing instability.

India's Approach to Housing

Highlighting India's efforts, Neha drew attention to the country's constitutional emphasis on social justice and its large-scale housing initiatives. She specifically mentioned the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, which has sanctioned more than 50 million affordable homes for economically weaker sections and disadvantaged groups.

Empowering Women Through Housing

She also highlighted the programme's focus on women's empowerment, noting that more than 70 per cent of rural houses are registered in the names of women, strengthening gender equality and financial security at the household level.

Promoting Dignified Living Standards

Additionally, she said India's housing initiatives increasingly integrate access to essential services such as water supply, sanitation, electricity, and digital connectivity, promoting a broader vision of dignified living standards.

A Final Plea for Global Cooperation

Neha emphasised the importance of international collaboration, data-driven policymaking, and community participation. She urged the global community to work collectively to ensure that the right to adequate housing becomes a reality for everyone rather than a privilege enjoyed by a limited few. (ANI)