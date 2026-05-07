MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said updates on the participation of leaders in the upcoming BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting and the proposed visit of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to India would be shared at an appropriate time.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said updates regarding participation of leaders in the upcoming BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting and the proposed visit of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to India would be shared at an appropriate time. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal made the remarks while responding to media queries during a press briefing in New Delhi.

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BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting Details

Replying to a question from ANI on how many countries had confirmed participation in the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting scheduled for mid-May, Jaiswal stated India, as the current chair of BRICS, would be hosting several meetings, including the Foreign Ministers' meeting. "As far as the confirmation and dates are concerned, we shall be giving you an update on both these aspects at the appropriate time," he said.

To another media query, he responded that India has invited BRICS countries, partner countries and others. Responding to another query regarding invitations sent, Jaiswal stated that India had invited BRICS member countries, partner countries and several other nations. "We will be giving you an update in this regard as to the participation, who are the leaders, countries participating, or will be participating in these meetings", Jaiswal told reporters.

Participant Updates and Summit Context

According to sources from Iran, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi, is likely to visit India to attend the BRICS Summit-related engagements in the national capital. India, which holds the BRICS presidency this year, is scheduled to host the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting on May 14 and 15.

Russia had earlier announced that its Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov would visit India to participate in the meeting. In a post on X on April 29, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated that Lavrov would be in India from May 14-15 for the BRICS engagement.

BRICS brings together eleven major emerging markets and developing countries of the world: Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates. It serves as a useful platform for consultation and cooperation on contemporary issues having global as well as regional significance, and issues of global political and economic governance.

India, which holds the 2026 chairship of BRICS Chairship is guided by the theme "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability", reflecting a people-centric and humanity-first approach articulated by the Prime Minister at the 17th BRICS Summit held in 2025 at Rio de Janeiro.

US Secretary of State's Proposed Visit

Furthermore, when asked about the proposed visit of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and whether India would host a meeting of the Quad Foreign Ministers during the visit, Jaiswal said details would be shared in due course. "In all these matters, whether it's the Foreign Minister or any other forum we organise here, appropriate information will be given to you at the right time," he said.

On Wednesday, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor expressed his enthusiasm regarding the upcoming visit of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, asserting that Washington places immense value on its "growing partnership" with New Delhi and remains committed to further strengthening bilateral ties. (ANI)