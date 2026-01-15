Bangladesh is preparing for a crucial national election, its first since Sheikh Hasina's ouster. Election expert Munira Khan calls it the 'last chance' for a free and fair poll, citing public hope but also significant law and order challenges.

Bangladesh is facing a crucial test for its democracy as the country prepares for its upcoming national elections for the first time after the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, as per election expert Munira Khan, who describes the polls as the "last chance" to ensure a free and fair election acceptable to all in the country.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Hopes and Hurdles in the Electoral Environment

Speaking to ANI about the electoral environment, which has seen numerous shifts since the July 2024 uprising, Khan said there is a new atmosphere in the country, with people across Bangladesh hoping for a credible and unflawed election. "The whole Bangladeshi people are waiting for a very unflawed election, a credible election, accepted by everybody," she said, while acknowledging that serious challenges and hazards remain, particularly related to law and order. Khan noted that concerns persist over whether security conditions will be adequate to conduct a truly free and fair election.

Stakeholders Work Towards Credible Polls Amid Opposition

Despite these challenges, she expressed optimism, noting that all stakeholders are working to ensure a credible electoral process. "The Election Commission, political parties, civilians and civil society organisations are trying to make this election free and fair," she said, adding that the government responsible for conducting the polls has shown goodwill to ensure the election is held properly. However, she cautioned that there are elements opposed to a transparent electoral process, though their identities and motives remain unclear. "Some people are not very happy about the situation. They do not want to hold a good election in this country, for their own reasons," Khan said.

High Stakes for Bangladesh's Democracy

Emphasising the stakes, Khan warned that failure to hold a free and fair election would have serious consequences. "In Bangladesh, this is the last chance to have a good and fair election. If we don't have an election acceptable to everybody, we all will be very disappointed," she added.

Background: The Path to the Polls

Her remarks come just weeks before Bangladesh goes to the polls to elect a new government, following the July 2024 uprising that led to the ouster of Sheikh Hasina and the end of the Awami League regime. Following her departure from the country, student bodies that led the uprising selected Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus as the Chief Adviser of the interim government, which will remain in place until a new government is elected. The country is scheduled to hold elections on February 12. (ANI)