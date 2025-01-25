Unseen video shows Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar walking in Gaza & planning operations before death (WATCH)

Al Jazeera has released unseen footage of Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar directing operations during the Gaza war, three months after his death in a firefight in Rafah on October 16.

Unseen footage of Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar directing operations during the Gaza war has been released by Al Jazeera, over three months after his confirmed death. The video shows Sinwar walking in the Rafah area, wearing a military outfit and using a stick for support, with a grey blanket around his body.

The footage also reveals Sinwar in a residential apartment, wearing a polo shirt and black watch, kneeling alongside another man over a map, presumably planning military operations. 

The video also shows the presence of Hebrew graffiti in an area where Sinwar briefly stayed, suggesting prior Israeli operations in the location. This discovery offers insight into the complex dynamics of the conflict.

Sinwar, a key figure behind the October 7 attacks on Israel, was killed during a firefight in Rafah on October 16. His death was confirmed through DNA analysis, dental records, and fingerprints.

The October 7 attacks resulted in significant casualties, with 1,200 people killed and 251 hostages taken, including civilians. The subsequent war in Gaza led to a staggering 46,000 reported deaths.

It's worth noting that Sinwar's death was a significant turning point in the war, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declaring it as "the beginning of the day after Hamas."

