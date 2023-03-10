Anurag Thakur slams New York Times over Kashmir op-ed, claims foreign media nourishing grudge against PM Modi

Taking to Twitter, Anurag Thakur said that the opinion piece on freedom of press in Kashmir was "mischievous" and "fictitious"

Union Minister for Infomation and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur has slammed the New York Times over an opinion piece on the freedom of the press in Kashmir published in the newspaper.

Taking to Twitter, Thakur said that the opinion piece on freedom of the press in Kashmir was "mischievous" and "fictitious"

"New York Times had long back dropped all pretensions of neutrality while publishing anything about India. NYT's so-called opinion piece on freedom of the press in Kashmir is mischievous & fictitious published w/ a sole motive to spread propaganda about India and its democratic institutions and values. This is in continuation with what NYT and a few other link-minded foreign media have been spreading lies about India and our democratically elected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji. Such lies can't last long," he wrote.

"Some foreign media nourishing a grudge against India and our Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi have long been systematically trying to peddle lies about our democracy and pleuritic society. Democracy in India and we the people are very mature and we don't need to learn the grammar of democracy from such agenda-driven media. Blatant lies spread by NYT abt press freedom in Kashmir are condemnable. Indians will not allow such mindsets to run their decisive agenda on India soil," Thakur added.