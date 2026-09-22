EAM S Jaishankar said the global order is under stress from geopolitical tensions and conflicts. Addressing a summit at the UNGA, he called for multilateralism to assert itself strongly and urged reforms for more participative institutions.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the global order is currently under stress and called for multilateralism to assert itself strongly amid growing geopolitical competition, tensions and conflicts, while stressing the need for reforms to make international institutions more participative and transparent.

Addressing the inaugural Partners for Multilateralism Summit on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly, Jaishankar said the international community was facing a period of significant structural change accompanied by heightened competition and geopolitical tensions. “We meet at a time when the global order is under stress. For some decades the world has witnessed a steady rebalancing, which was a long-expected structural evolution. However, extreme competition, geopolitical tensions, and actual conflicts have given this an entirely different character,” Jaishankar said.

Global Challenges and Need for Cooperation

He cautioned that if these trends remained unchecked, they could undermine the principle of international cooperation and stressed the importance of strengthening multilateralism. “If left unchecked, it would call into question the very spirit of international cooperation. That is why it is so essential that multilateralism asserts itself strongly at this juncture,” he said.

The External Affairs Minister said the challenges facing the international community extend beyond diplomatic rhetoric and have direct implications for global peace, security and development. “At stake here are very real issues, not just words and expressions. The future of peace and international security, of climate action and climate justice, of emerging technologies and development finance, of countering terrorism and strengthening supply chains, and of ensuring disaster resilience and preparing for pandemics. All depend on a will to cooperate,” Jaishankar said.

He emphasised that many of the achievements of the international system had been possible because of collective efforts and called for preserving existing gains while working towards further improvements. “Let us recognise that whatever we have achieved so far is only through collective efforts. The lesson here is to safeguard the good while striving for the better,” he said.

Jaishankar also highlighted the need for practical and targeted responses to ongoing conflicts and global disruptions rather than waiting for comprehensive solutions before addressing immediate challenges. “That objective can be realised through a range of efforts, through a combination of initiatives, while ongoing conflicts are concerned, specific dimensions could be addressed even while we strive for a broader peace,” he said.

He referred to the challenges surrounding fuel, food, fertiliser and finance, saying they could not be left unaddressed. “The four ‘F crisis’ of Fuel, food, fertiliser and finance cannot be left to itself,” Jaishankar said.

Reforming Multilateralism and Upholding International Law

He also underlined the need for international frameworks to respond to emerging technologies and new capabilities, as well as measures to reduce vulnerabilities in global supply chains. “Where new capabilities and concerns arise, there is a very powerful case for frameworks and guardrails. Where there is a threat of choke points, dominance and disruptions, de-risking and diversifying must be encouraged,” he said.

Jaishankar further said countries with shared interests should have the confidence to cooperate where there was a compelling case for collective action.

He stressed that international law, rules and norms must remain central to the functioning of the multilateral system. “Multilateralism will be best served when international law, rules and norms are scrupulously observed,” Jaishankar said.

Calling for institutional reform, he said multilateralism would require greater advocacy as well as stronger implementation. “For Multilateralism to forge ahead its advocacy and its practice must both be strengthened. Reformed Multilateralism is therefore essential,” he said.

Jaishankar called for more participative deliberations and transparent decision-making in international institutions, saying such changes were necessary to restore confidence in the UN system. “More participative deliberations and more transparent decision-making are both overdue. That would provide the hope and the optimism, which is clearly needed by the UN system and it would reinforce the resolve to work together,” he said.

Jaishankar's Diplomatic Engagements at UNGA

The summit was part of India's diplomatic engagements during the UNGA high-level week, with Jaishankar also holding a series of bilateral and plurilateral meetings.

Meeting with Swiss Foreign Minister

Earlier, Jaishankar met Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis and discussed the strengthening of India-Switzerland economic ties following the entry into force of the India-European Free Trade Association (EFTA) Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement. “A warm meeting with Swiss FM @ignaziocassis #UNHighLevelWeek. Took stock of our strengthening economic ties with the entry into force of the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement. Also discussed global issues and closer multilateral cooperation,” Jaishankar said in a post on X.

Partnership with Nauru

Jaishankar also met Nauru President David Adeang and highlighted India's development partnership with the Pacific island nation. “Glad to meet President David Adeang of Naoero on the sidelines of #UNHighLevelWeek. Appreciate the strong bilateral and multilateral cooperation with Naoreo. India remains strongly committed as a development partner,” he said.

First Visegrád Group-India Meeting

Earlier, Jaishankar attended the first Visegrád Group (V4)-India Foreign Ministers’ Meeting involving Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic. The sides agreed to strengthen cooperation in political, economic, technology, defence, education and people-to-people exchanges, including through annual foreign ministers’ meetings and an annual business forum.

The discussions also covered technology and innovation, defence, space, connectivity and mobility, besides global developments including the Ukraine conflict and the situation in the Gulf. Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanár said the V4 countries supported India's permanent membership of the UN Security Council.

The engagements come as world leaders gather in New York for the 81st UN General Assembly, with multilateral cooperation, global conflicts, development challenges and reform of international institutions among key issues on the agenda. (ANI)