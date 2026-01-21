The British High Commission announced Captain Daniel Peskett as the new UK Naval Advisor to India, succeeding Colonel Simon Westlake. The move is expected to enhance maritime collaboration and defence ties between the two nations.

Change of Guard for UK Naval Advisor to India

The British High Commission in India on Wednesday marked the conclusion of Royal Marines Colonel Simon Westlake's tenure as the Naval Advisor to India, acknowledging his service and contributions to strengthening naval cooperation between the two countries.

In a post on X, the Defence Section of the British High Commission said, "As Royal Marines Col Simon Westlake's chapter as UK Naval Advisor to India comes to a close, we salute his service and steady hand at the helm."

According to the post, the High Commission announced that Captain Daniel Peskett will assume the role of UK Naval Advisor to India. His appointment is expected to further enhance maritime collaboration and defence ties between the two nations.

"With Captain Daniel Peskett taking over, we look ahead with confidence and renewed energy. Fair winds and following seas!" the post read. Colonel Westlake took over the charge as Naval Advisor to India in January 2024 from Captain Ian Lynn, an alumnus of the Royal Navy's Advanced Course and the National Defence College (NDC). Colonel Westlake was also a former Air Advisor and UK Defence Attache to the Caribbean and Ghana.

Strengthening India-UK Defence Partnership

Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his UK counterpart, Keir Starmer, endorsed the India-UK Vision 2035, reaffirming their commitment to a deeper, more comprehensive defence and security partnership, among other sectors of cooperation.

Defence Industrial Roadmap and Tech Cooperation

The two sides recognised that strengthening defence cooperation contributes to a safer international environment and enhances national security while leveraging the complementary strengths of their defence industries. Both countries agreed to adopt a 10-year Defence Industrial Roadmap, supported by a senior-level joint monitoring mechanism, to promote strategic collaboration and industrial partnerships.

Cooperation to deepen advanced technologies and complex weapons systems, including electric propulsion and jet engine core technologies, to support innovation and co-development.

Upgraded Dialogue and Maritime Security

Strategic coordination will be strengthened by upgrading the existing Foreign and Defence 2+2 dialogue to a higher level. India and the UK will also enhance maritime cooperation under the Indo-Pacific Oceans' Initiative, including the establishment of a Regional Maritime Security Centre of Excellence.

Joint Exercises and Counter-Terrorism Efforts

The two sides will also continue joint military exercises, expand cross-service training, and enhance interoperability, with India serving as a regional logistics sustainment hub for UK forces.

The Vision also commits both countries to counter terrorism, transnational organised crime, cyber threats, and irregular migration through enhanced cooperation, information sharing, capacity building, and adherence to international law, while strengthening cyber resilience and protecting citizens and critical infrastructure. (ANI)