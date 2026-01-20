The UK unveiled a new International Education Strategy to boost education exports to £40 billion by 2030. India is a priority country, with the strategy focusing on expanding UK education overseas through partnerships and overseas campuses.

The United Kingdom has announced a new International Education Strategy aimed at expanding the global footprint of UK education and growing education exports to GBP 40 billion annually by 2030, with India identified as one of five key focus countries for the UK's International Education Champion.

According to an official press release, the strategy seeks to support British education providers in delivering UK education overseas in new and expanding markets. It noted that India has been designated a priority country by Professor Sir Steve Smith, the UK's International Education Champion, reflecting the growing importance of educational cooperation between the two nations.

New Strategy Shifts Focus

The new strategy shifts focus from international student recruitment targets in the UK to expanding education exports overseas, including transnational education, international partnerships, digital learning, and overseas campuses. Education is already one of the UK's largest export sectors, contributing GBP 32 billion to the economy annually.

Pillar of UK-India Partnership

Education cooperation is one of the central pillars of the UK-India partnership outlined in Vision 2035, agreed by the Prime Ministers of both countries last year. India is aiming to significantly expand its higher education capacity, with plans to cater to nearly 40 million students and an estimated need for 30 million additional student places, and nine UK universities are set to establish campuses in the country.

Driving Economic Growth and Global Partnerships

UK Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said the strategy underlines the government's commitment to driving economic growth while strengthening global partnerships. "UK education is one of our most valuable exports and this strategy backs the sector to go even further - underlining our commitment to fuel UK growth. By expanding overseas, our universities, colleges and education providers can diversify income, strengthen global partnerships and give millions more access to a world-class UK education on their doorstep, all whilst boosting growth at home," the Secretary said.

Minister for Trade Chris Bryant said the UK is exceptionally placed to expand its education footprint worldwide through innovation, digital learning, and skills development. "Education exports are a major UK success story, and we're on track to grow the sector to £40 billion by 2030, powered by world-leading providers driving digital learning, AI-enabled innovation and future skills development. With a world-class system and deep international partnerships, the UK is exceptionally placed to expand its global footprint and ensure that this country's education continues to set the standard worldwide," he stated.

Enhancing Soft Power and Unlocking Markets

The strategy also aims to enhance the UK's global soft power by deepening long-term international relationships through education, the release stated. It includes measures to reduce regulatory barriers for providers expanding overseas and the creation of an Education Sector Action Group to help unlock new markets.

Supporting Global Access and Student Opportunity

The UK government said the initiative will support jobs and investment at home while ensuring students across the world, including in India, gain access to world-class UK education closer to home. The strategy enhances opportunities for UK students to study, work, and volunteer overseas, with confirmation of a sixth year of the Turing Scheme to support international placements. (ANI)