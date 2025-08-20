Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy once again set aside a traditional suit during his White House meeting with US President Donald Trump on Monday, choosing instead a refined version of his signature military-style attire.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy once again set aside the traditional statesman’s suit during his meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday. Instead, he arrived in a refined adaptation of his signature wartime attire — a carefully tailored creation by Ukrainian designer Viktor Anisimov. The ensemble, a sleek black suit with a subtle vent, blended the aesthetics of civilian wear with the resilience of military style. It was a symbolic outfit, balancing strength and diplomacy, echoing the tone Zelenskyy has maintained throughout the conflict.

"These are our hopes for peace," Anisimov told Reuters. "We think that if we add something subtle to this image, something from civilian clothing to his uniform, then it will be like a lucky charm.”

Trump welcomed Zelenskyy warmly and praised his less formal look, marking a stark contrast to their tense February encounter. Back then, Zelenskyy’s choice of attire — a utilitarian, military-inspired uniform — had drawn pointed questions from an American journalist, prompting debates over symbolism versus statesmanship.

Black Suit Carried Subtle Detail

For Anisimov, 61, who hails from Ukraine’s Chernihiv region, such criticism felt deeply personal. "There was a slight sense of despair because they do not understand how we breathe, how we live," he said.

Zelenskyy has donned Anisimov’s designs at various moments including the funeral of Pope Francis in April and the NATO Summit in June. "I can't say that we sewed (a suit) specifically for the NATO summit or for an important conversation with Trump and European leaders. The suit is just a suit," he remarked, noting the president owns about five similar jackets with only minor variations.

'You Look Fabulous In That Suit': Trump Reporter Praises Zelensky's Outfit

Interestingly, the same White House reporter, Brian Glenn, who once called out Zelenskyy on his lack of a formal suit, offered praise this time. "You look fabulous in that suit," he said.

But for Anisimov, external commentary mattered little. His focus was singular — dignity. "They praise, they scold. If we win, and we will win, then whose suit it was doesn't matter," he said.

According to Womenswear Daily, the designer had begun shaping Zelenskyy’s new wardrobe in January. Yet, despite February’s criticisms, Zelenskyy chose to stay the course. "It’s not about the suit, it’s about what happens to Ukraine,” Anisimov added firmly.

This is not the first time Anisimov has crafted Zelenskyy’s image. In the early 2000s, long before politics, he designed costumes for Zelenskyy’s comedy troupe. Today, his designs help project resilience on the world stage.

Zelenskyy himself vowed in 2022 that he would not return to a traditional suit-and-tie nor shave his wartime beard until Ukraine secures victory.