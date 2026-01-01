Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in his New Year address, stated Ukraine wants peace but will not accept any deal compromising its sovereignty. He acknowledged war fatigue but vowed to reject any weak or short-lived agreements.

Zelenskyy: 'We Want Peace, But Not the End of Ukraine'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in his New Year address, underscored that Ukraine seeks an end to the war but will not accept any peace deal that undermines its sovereignty, stressing he would reject any agreement he considers weak or short-lived.

Delivering the 21-minute address from his office late Wednesday, with a New Year tree in the background, Zelenskyy acknowledged growing fatigue among Ukrainians after nearly four years of war, but said exhaustion should not be mistaken for defeat. He compared the duration of the conflict to the period of Nazi occupation of parts of Ukraine during World War II.

"What does Ukraine want? Peace? Yes. At any cost? No. We want an end to the war but not the end of Ukraine," Zelenskyy said, wearing a dark green embroidered Ukrainian shirt.

"Are we tired? Very. Does this mean we are ready to surrender? Anyone who thinks so is deeply mistaken."

Zelenskyy cautioned that compromises lacking strength would only prolong hostilities, warning that any signature "placed on weak agreements only fuel the war."

Peace Agreement '90 Per Cent Ready'

"My signature will be placed on a strong agreement. And that is exactly what every meeting, every phone call, every decision is about now," he said. "To secure a strong peace for everyone, not for a day, a week or two months, but peace for years."

He said recent diplomatic efforts led by the United States had brought negotiations close to completion, including discussions held last weekend with US President Donald Trump in Florida.

"A peace agreement is 90 per cent ready, 10 per cent remains," Zelenskyy said. "That 10 per cent contains everything, it is the 10 per cent that will determine the fate of peace, the fate of Ukraine and Europe and how people will live."

Territorial Issues Unresolved

The address came as the United States and its allies intensified efforts to push toward a settlement, even as major differences remain unresolved, particularly over territorial issues. Russia currently occupies around 20 per cent of Ukraine's territory and is seeking full control of the eastern Donbas region as part of any agreement, a demand Kyiv has rejected, arguing that territorial concessions would invite further aggression.

Ukraine's Resilience and Rejection of Surrender

Zelenskyy later reinforced his position in a separate New Year video message posted on X, reiterating Ukraine's core stance on peace.

Zelenskyy said the conflict has demonstrated Ukraine's resilience and argued that Russia has failed to understand the character of the nation it is confronting.

"And it is obvious that during all these years he did not understand who Ukrainians are," Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian president said any peace arrangement must include guarantees that protect the country's independence and prevent renewed attacks. His remarks came hours after US officials, including special envoy Steve Witkoff, held talks with Ukrainian and European security advisers on steps toward ending the conflict.

The war, now entering its fifth calendar year, has caused extensive destruction across Ukraine, displaced millions and left entire cities devastated.

Russia's Response

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin, in his own New Year's Eve address, urged Russians to believe in victory. Addressing soldiers he described as "heroes," Putin said, "We believe in you and our victory."

The Kremlin said it would "toughen" its negotiating position after accusing Ukraine of carrying out drone attacks near Putin's residence in the Novgorod region. Moscow described the alleged incident as a "personal" and "terrorist attack," though publicly available evidence has not corroborated the claim. (ANI)