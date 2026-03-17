Ukrainian President Zelenskyy dismisses Iranian threats over providing air defence expertise to Gulf nations. He states the support is purely protective and that specialist teams have been sent to assist in neutralizing Iranian drones.

Zelenskyy Dismisses Iranian Threats

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has addressed recent warnings from Tehran, stating that the nation remains undeterred by the "Iranian regime's threats to Ukraine over our support for the Gulf countries". In a statement shared via social media, Zelenskyy dismissed the rhetoric as a recurring theme in regional diplomacy. "This is nothing new. I have heard many different messages over the last four years," the President remarked, according to an interview with i24NEWS and the Jerusalem Post.

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He highlighted that the focus of Ukraine's involvement remains purely protective, noting that "the United States and leaders of Middle Eastern countries asked for help with drone interceptors." He further explained that these nations "sought our expertise in air defence" to counter aerial threats. Zelenskyy emphasised the non-aggressive nature of the collaboration, asserting that "air defence is not about offensive capabilities." He reaffirmed the country's commitment to regional security, stating, "That's why I said that we were ready to help with this expertise and defensive systems."

Reflecting on the history of such warnings, the President reiterated that Kyiv would not be intimidated. "We are not afraid of any messages of the kind. We have heard such messages every day for the last four years, for 12 years, to be precise. It's not new for us," he stated.

Ukraine Deploys Specialists for Drone Defence

Beyond the diplomatic friction, Ukraine is seeking financial compensation and technological partnerships as reciprocity for deploying specialists to the Middle East. These teams were sent to assist in neutralising Iranian drones during the ongoing conflict involving Israel, the United States, and Iran.

According to a report by Al Jazeera, President Zelenskyy informed reporters on Sunday that three specialist teams were dispatched to the region to conduct expert assessments and provide demonstrations on the functionality of drone defences. This move comes as Middle Eastern nations face continued targeting by Iran due to their hosting of US military installations.

Clarifying the nature of the mission, Zelenskyy emphasised that the deployment does not signal direct military participation. "This is not about being involved in operations. We are not at war with Iran," he stated.

Last week, the Ukrainian leader announced that military personnel had been sent to various locations, including Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and a US military base in Jordan. Al Jazeera noted that Zelenskyy is looking toward the negotiation of long-term drone agreements with Gulf nations, although the specific terms of what Kyiv will receive in exchange for its expertise are yet to be finalised.

Broader Implications and Strategic Needs

Highlighting Ukraine's primary requirements, the President remarked, "For us today, both the technology and the funding are important."

Throughout the four-year conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Moscow has frequently deployed Iranian Shahed-136 "suicide" drones. As highlighted by Al Jazeera, this has provided Kyiv with extensive experience in intercepting unmanned aerial vehicles using cost-effective interceptors, electronic jamming equipment, and anti-aircraft systems.

Despite this expertise, US President Donald Trump has indicated that Washington does not require Ukrainian assistance to counter Iranian drone strikes against American interests. Zelenskyy expressed uncertainty regarding why a drone agreement with Washington, a deal Kyiv has advocated for over several months, has not yet been secured. "I wanted to sign a deal worth about $35bn-50bn," he revealed.

As reported by Al Jazeera, the Ukrainian President also voiced concerns that the escalating Middle Eastern crisis could affect the supply of air defence missiles to Kyiv. "We would very much not like the United States to step away from the issue of Ukraine because of the Middle East," he told the press.

Concerns Over Direct Technology Purchases

Amid rising international interest in Ukrainian drone technology, Zelenskyy insisted that procurement regulations must be made more stringent to ensure foreign entities cannot circumvent the government. "Unfortunately, representatives of certain governments or companies want to bypass the Ukrainian state to purchase specific equipment," he observed.

According to Al Jazeera, Zelenskyy noted that even in "free countries," initial contracts often fail to emerge from the private sector first. He explained that such agreements typically reach him through "the political channel" before private sector negotiations can commence.