Ukraine’s security service says it blew up part of the Russia-Crimea bridge using 1,100 kg of underwater explosives, disrupting a major military supply route. The blast is part of a broader Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Ukraine’s top security agency has claimed responsibility for an attack on a vital bridge connecting Russia to the Crimean peninsula, a region Moscow annexed in 2014. According to Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU), agents planted explosives under the bridge’s water-level supports and detonated them early on June 3.

The operation used 1,100 kilograms (2,420 pounds) of explosives, damaging underwater pillars of the Kerch Strait bridge, a critical supply route for Russian forces fighting in southern Ukraine.

'A legitimate military target,' says Ukraine

The SBU described the attack as a planned operation that took months to execute. A video released by the agency, verified by several independent media outlets, shows a massive underwater explosion near the bridge. Though the full extent of the damage is not yet confirmed, Ukrainian officials say the bridge is now in a "state of emergency."

Russia temporarily shut down traffic on the bridge, but some vehicle movement was reportedly restored later the same day.

SBU chief Vasyl Malyuk defended the operation, saying:

“No illegal Russian facilities have a place on the territory of our state... The Crimean Bridge is an absolutely legitimate target, especially considering the enemy uses it to supply troops.”

He added that there were no civilian casualties, and reaffirmed Ukraine’s stance:

“Crimea is Ukraine, and any manifestation of occupation will receive our tough response.”

What is the Kerch Bridge?

The Kerch Strait Bridge, also known as the Crimean Bridge, is a 19-kilometer-long road and rail link built by Russia and opened in 2018. It connects mainland Russia with Crimea and has been used heavily to transport military equipment and supplies to Russian forces in Ukraine.

This is not the first time the bridge has been attacked:

In October 2022 and July 2023, Ukrainian strikes caused major damage and led to temporary shutdowns.

It has frequently been closed for security reasons throughout the war.

Part of wider Ukrainian strategy

The bridge attack comes just two days after Ukraine launched a major drone strike deep inside Russian territory. That operation reportedly hit over 40 long-range Russian bombers, aircraft often used to launch attacks on Ukrainian cities and infrastructure.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the drone assault an “absolutely brilliant outcome” of an 18-month-long plan. However, he has not yet commented on the bridge bombing.

So far, the Kremlin has also remained silent on the latest strike.

The bigger picture

This latest strike marks an escalation in Ukraine’s strategy to hit Russian military infrastructure far beyond the front lines. It also signals Ukraine’s growing ability to carry out precise, high-impact operations deep inside Russian-controlled zones.

The attacks are clearly intended to disrupt Russia’s military logistics and signal that no target, not even one inside occupied Crimea or mainland Russia, is off-limits.