Peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul ended quickly with no ceasefire deal. Tensions rose after Ukraine’s major drone strike damaged Russia’s nuclear-capable bombers. Both sides exchanged prisoner lists but made little progress.

A second round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine ended in just one hour on Monday in Istanbul, Turkey. The talks took place amid rising tensions following Ukraine’s massive drone strike on Russian military bases.

Talks delayed, end quickly with no ceasefire deal

The negotiations, hosted at the historic Ciragan Palace in Istanbul, began nearly two hours later than scheduled and ended within the hour. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, addressing both delegations, said, “The eyes of the whole world are focused on the contacts here.”

But despite the urgency, Ukraine said Russia refused to agree to an unconditional ceasefire. “The Russian side continued to reject the motion of an unconditional ceasefire,” Ukrainian negotiator Sergiy Kyslytsya told reporters. Russia, on its part, offered a limited ceasefire for two to three days in specific regions to allow the recovery of soldiers' bodies.

Ukraine calls for return of deported children

During the talks, Ukraine’s delegation also gave Russia a list of Ukrainian children allegedly deported during the war. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said both sides agreed to work on a new prisoner exchange. His chief of staff confirmed the handover of a list of children that Ukraine wants returned.

Tensions rise after Ukraine's drone strike on Russian bombers

The backdrop to the talks was one of the most daring Ukrainian attacks in the war. On Sunday, Ukraine launched long-range drone strikes that targeted Russian nuclear-capable bombers stationed in remote bases across Siberia, the Arctic, and the Far East, which is more than 7,000 kilometres from Ukrainian territory.

While Ukraine and Russia have released different versions of the damage, satellite images and expert analysis confirm Russia suffered significant equipment losses. Ukrainian MP Kira Rudik claimed that 40 aircraft were destroyed, with the estimated cost of damage crossing USD 2 billion.

"Destruction of 40 Russian jets isn’t random," Rudik posted on X. "Russia keeps launching 500 drones and missiles at us—it’s only a matter of time before things start shifting on their end."

President Zelenskyy also called the operation “brilliant” and suggested that such military setbacks might push Russia toward genuine peace negotiations.

Russian anger grows as war bloggers call for retaliation

As the peace talks began, the mood in Russia was grim. Popular pro-war bloggers demanded a strong military response from Moscow. The attack on Russia’s strategic bombers, key assets in its nuclear force, was seen as a serious escalation by Ukraine.

Despite this, Moscow’s chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky downplayed the possibility of a larger ceasefire, saying only limited pauses along certain parts of the front could be considered.

Little progress despite high stakes

The Istanbul meeting marked the second direct contact between the two sides since 2022. The first round of talks, held on May 16, resulted in a large prisoner exchange but no agreement on ending the war.

Monday’s talks were similarly unproductive, but the exchange of lists for prisoners and children suggests some channels remain open.

However, with each side locked in fierce fighting and unwilling to compromise, peace remains distant, even as the cost of war continues to rise for both nations.