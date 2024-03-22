Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Ukraine plunged into darkness as Russian assault on power facilities sparks widespread outages

    Russian attacks on Ukrainian power facilities lead to widespread outages and casualties, highlighting the escalating tensions and dire humanitarian consequences of the ongoing conflict. The assaults on critical infrastructure has plunged thousands and thousands into darkness.

    First Published Mar 22, 2024, 5:12 PM IST

    A series of coordinated Russian attacks on electrical power facilities across Ukraine, including the nation's largest hydroelectric plant, has led to significant disruptions and consequences. The assault, which claimed at least three lives and caused widespread outages, marks a high escalation in the ongoing conflict.

    According to Energy Minister German Galushchenko, the attacks, conducted with drones and rockets during the night, represent one of the most extensive assaults on Ukraine's energy sector in recent history. The objective appears to be not just to inflict damage but also to disrupt the country's energy system on a large scale, similar to previous attempts.

    The Dnipro Hydroelectric Station, a crucial supplier of electricity to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Europe's largest nuclear installation, was particularly targeted. The attacks triggered a fire at the hydroelectric station and severed the main 750-kilovolt power line to the nuclear plant, although a lower-power backup line remained functional, as confirmed by International Atomic Energy Agency head Rafael Grossi.

    The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, already under Russian occupation, faces heightened risks due to the ongoing conflict. While the hydroelectric station's dam is reportedly secure, concerns persist regarding potential nuclear accidents and the safety of nearby communities.

    Beyond the direct impact on energy infrastructure, attacks in regions like Kharkiv and Khmelnytskyi resulted in blackouts and additional casualties. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the assaults as targeting civilian life and ordinary infrastructure essential for daily living.

    As tensions continue to escalate and civilian lives hang in the balance, the international community faces mounting pressure to intervene and seek a peaceful resolution to the conflict. Meanwhile, Russian officials reported casualties on their side due to Ukrainian shelling near the border, underscoring the deadly toll of the escalating hostilities.

