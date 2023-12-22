Ukraine legalises use of marijuana in response to PTSD crisis amid war with Russia

Lawmakers in Ukraine argue that allowing marijuana could assist in mitigating the symptoms of trauma experienced by individuals affected by the ongoing conflict with Russia.

As the Russia-Ukraine war approaches its two-year mark in February 2024, reports reveal a growing mental health crisis among thousands of Ukrainians suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). In a significant move to address this dire situation, the Ukrainian Parliament recently voted to legalize marijuana (Cannabis), a substance largely prohibited but utilized for recreational purposes in some countries.

On Tuesday, December 19, the Ukrainian Parliament, also known as Verkhovna Rada, passed a law legalizing marijuana with a majority vote of 248 out of 401 total seats. The proposal for this groundbreaking legislation came from Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Smyhal, signaling a proactive response to the reported PTSD crisis among the war-torn population.

The new law is expected to take six months to become effective. This timeline reflects the government's intention to carefully plan and execute the legalization process. The legislation not only permits the recreational use of cannabis but also approves its usage for scientific and industrial purposes.

Lawmakers in Ukraine argue that allowing marijuana could assist in mitigating the symptoms of trauma experienced by individuals affected by the ongoing conflict. PTSD has become a prevalent issue among Ukrainians caught in the crossfire of the war, necessitating innovative measures to address the mental health consequences.

The psychosocial toll of the Russia-Ukraine war extends beyond the country's borders, affecting refugees who flee to neighboring nations. A UN report underscores the mental health challenges faced by Ukrainian refugee mothers in Poland, with over 60 percent experiencing "high or severe levels of distress."

The United Nations Human Rights Office (OHCHR) reported on December 6 that 10,065 civilian killings have been verified since the war's onset in February 2022. However, concerns persist that the actual death toll might be higher. The conflict has led to massive displacement, with over 10 million people forced to flee their homes.