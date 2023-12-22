Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Ukraine legalises use of marijuana in response to PTSD crisis amid war with Russia

    Lawmakers in Ukraine argue that allowing marijuana could assist in mitigating the symptoms of trauma experienced by individuals affected by the ongoing conflict with Russia.

    Ukraine legalises use of marijuana in response to PTSD crisis amid war with Russia snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 22, 2023, 2:39 PM IST

    As the Russia-Ukraine war approaches its two-year mark in February 2024, reports reveal a growing mental health crisis among thousands of Ukrainians suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). In a significant move to address this dire situation, the Ukrainian Parliament recently voted to legalize marijuana (Cannabis), a substance largely prohibited but utilized for recreational purposes in some countries.

    On Tuesday, December 19, the Ukrainian Parliament, also known as Verkhovna Rada, passed a law legalizing marijuana with a majority vote of 248 out of 401 total seats. The proposal for this groundbreaking legislation came from Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Smyhal, signaling a proactive response to the reported PTSD crisis among the war-torn population.

    The new law is expected to take six months to become effective. This timeline reflects the government's intention to carefully plan and execute the legalization process. The legislation not only permits the recreational use of cannabis but also approves its usage for scientific and industrial purposes.

    Lawmakers in Ukraine argue that allowing marijuana could assist in mitigating the symptoms of trauma experienced by individuals affected by the ongoing conflict. PTSD has become a prevalent issue among Ukrainians caught in the crossfire of the war, necessitating innovative measures to address the mental health consequences.

    The psychosocial toll of the Russia-Ukraine war extends beyond the country's borders, affecting refugees who flee to neighboring nations. A UN report underscores the mental health challenges faced by Ukrainian refugee mothers in Poland, with over 60 percent experiencing "high or severe levels of distress."

    The United Nations Human Rights Office (OHCHR) reported on December 6 that 10,065 civilian killings have been verified since the war's onset in February 2022. However, concerns persist that the actual death toll might be higher. The conflict has led to massive displacement, with over 10 million people forced to flee their homes.

    Last Updated Dec 22, 2023, 2:39 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Couple miraculously cheats death in separate plane crashes on the same day in Italy; pictures surface snt

    Couple miraculously cheats death in separate plane crashes on the same day in Italy; pictures surface

    From blooming flowers to dancing flames, NASA shares mesmerising space experiments of 2023 (WATCH) snt

    From blooming flowers to dancing flames, NASA shares space experiments of 2023 in mesmerising video

    Decoding North Korea's nuclear intentions: Potential scenarios and targets for deployment snt

    Decoding North Korea's nuclear intentions: Potential scenarios and targets for deployment

    Prague university: Chilling videos of gunman David Kozak, who killed his father before mass shooting, go viral snt

    Prague university: Chilling videos of gunman David Kozak, who killed his father before mass shooting, go viral

    Benjamin Netanyahu gives ultimatum to Hamas to either die or surrender gcw

    Benjamin Netanyahu gives ultimatum to Hamas to 'either die or surrender'

    Recent Stories

    Lava Storm 5G with 33W fast charging 8GB RAM launched in India Check specifications price more gcw

    Lava Storm 5G with 33W fast charging, 8GB RAM launched in India; Check specifications, price & more

    Nava Kerala Sadas: Clash erupts between Youth Congress and DYFI workers at Kattakkada rkn

    Nava Kerala Sadas: Clash erupts between Youth Congress and DYFI workers at Kattakkada

    'Salaar: Part1-Ceasefire': This OTT platform signs record-making digital right deal, details here RKK

    'Salaar: Part 1– Ceasefire': This OTT platform signs record-making digital right deal, details here

    cricket IND vs SA: KL Rahul-Keshav Maharaj's stump-mic chat over 'Ram Siya Ram' goes viral (WATCH) osf

    IND vs SA: KL Rahul-Keshav Maharaj's stump-mic chat over 'Ram Siya Ram' goes viral (WATCH)

    Virat Kohli returns home from South Africa due to 'family emergency'; expected to be back for Boxing Test snt

    Virat Kohli returns home from South Africa due to 'family emergency'; likely to be back for Boxing Day Test

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon