Ukraine developing nuclear 'dirty bomb' in Chernobyl, alleged Russia

Putin said in a grievance-filled speech shortly before the invasion that Ukraine was utilising Soviet know-how to build its nuclear weapons. This was comparable to preparing for an attack on Russia.

Russian media on Sunday quoted an anonymous source as suggesting that Ukraine was close to developing a plutonium-based "dirty bomb" nuclear weapon, although the source offered no proof.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin directed an invasion of Ukraine, seeking the demilitarise and denazify its pro-Western neighbour and prevent Kyiv from joining NATO.

The West has responded with tough sanctions against Moscow and substantial military and other help to Kyiv, dismissing that rationale as a pretext.

On Sunday, the TASS, RIA, and Interfax news agencies quoted "a representative of a competent body" in Russia, stating Ukraine was producing nuclear weapons at the destroyed Chernobyl nuclear power plant that was shit down in 2000.

Ukraine's leadership stated that it has no goal to rejoin the nuclear club after giving up its nuclear weapons in 1994 when the Soviet Union disintegrated.

In a grievance-filled speech shortly before the invasion, Putin said that Ukraine was utilising Soviet know-how to build its nuclear weapons. This was comparable to preparing for an attack on Russia. Putin provided no evidence to back up his assertion.

Also Read: Indian Embassy asks stranded citizens to fill google form 'urgently' for evacuation

Also Read: 'Air raid sirens kept going off...' Indian students relive Ukraine war horror

Also Read: Ukrainians told Indian students, 'will not let black people enter trains'