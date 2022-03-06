Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ukraine developing nuclear 'dirty bomb' in Chernobyl, alleged Russia

    Putin said in a grievance-filled speech shortly before the invasion that Ukraine was utilising Soviet know-how to build its nuclear weapons. This was comparable to preparing for an attack on Russia.
     

    Moscow, First Published Mar 6, 2022, 3:31 PM IST

    Russian media on Sunday quoted an anonymous source as suggesting that Ukraine was close to developing a plutonium-based "dirty bomb" nuclear weapon, although the source offered no proof.

    On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin directed an invasion of Ukraine, seeking the demilitarise and denazify its pro-Western neighbour and prevent Kyiv from joining NATO. 

    The West has responded with tough sanctions against Moscow and substantial military and other help to Kyiv, dismissing that rationale as a pretext.

    On Sunday, the TASS, RIA, and Interfax news agencies quoted "a representative of a competent body" in Russia, stating Ukraine was producing nuclear weapons at the destroyed Chernobyl nuclear power plant that was shit down in 2000. 

    Ukraine's leadership stated that it has no goal to rejoin the nuclear club after giving up its nuclear weapons in 1994 when the Soviet Union disintegrated.

    In a grievance-filled speech shortly before the invasion, Putin said that Ukraine was utilising Soviet know-how to build its nuclear weapons. This was comparable to preparing for an attack on Russia. Putin provided no evidence to back up his assertion.

