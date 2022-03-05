Ukrainians told Indian students, 'will not let black people enter trains'

Ukrainian civilians did not allow us to enter the train, said an Indian student who somehow managed to cross the war-ravaged country's border into Poland.

Speaking to Asianet News at the the hotel in the town of Jesho at the Ukraine Poland Border where the rescued Indian students are accomodated, a young girl from Chandigarh said, "They (Ukrainian civilians) did not allow us to enter. The Ukrainian civilians were pushing and hitting the Indian students. They said that 'your prime minister, your government abstained from voting in the United Nations, we will not allow any black people to enter the train. It was really a major hassle to enter the train."

#RussianUkrainianWar: Ukrainian civilians did not allow us to enter the train, said an Indian student who somehow managed to cross the war-ravaged country's border into Poland. pic.twitter.com/i4ZBOY3ATj — Asianet Newsable (@AsianetNewsEN) March 5, 2022

This is not the first time that allegations of racism have been levelled by Indian students. They have alleged that Ukrainian guards of pushing and shoving Indian students, and of giving preferential treatement to locals.

Even though Ukraine's Foreign Ministry has denied denied allegations of racism at the Ukrainian borders and claimed that there was no discrimination happening based on race, skin color or nationality, voices exposing Kyiv's claims are coming forth.

Several students have been sharing video on social media, describing the increasingly antagonistic behaviour they have encountered while trying to reach the border. Videos of violence at the checkposts also emerged that showed Ukrainian personnel kicking and shoving those waiting to crossover to safer countries.

