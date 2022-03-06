Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian Embassy asks stranded citizens to fill google form 'urgently' for evacuation

    The embassy's official Twitter account posted a Google form asking for basic information such as name, passport number, and current location.

    New Delhi, First Published Mar 6, 2022, 2:56 PM IST

    The Indian Embassy in Ukraine has urged its citizens who are still stranded in war-torn Ukraine to immediately fill up a form mentioning primary details and their current location. The embassy's official Twitter account posted a Google form including essential information such as name, passport number and current location. 

    The embassy tweeted that all Indian nationals still in Ukraine are urged to fill out the information in the following Google Form as soon as possible.

     

    The embassy further said, "Be Safe Be Strong." 

    Indian nationals still in Ukraine must complete a Google form that asks for their email address, full name, age, gender, passport number, address in Ukraine, contact number in Ukraine, and contact number in India.

    On February 24, Russia invaded Ukraine. While a massive Russian armoured column threatening Ukraine's capital sits stranded outside Kyiv, the Russian military has launched hundreds of missile and artillery attacks across the country.

    Since the combat began, at least 331 civilians have been confirmed killed, but the actual figure is likely much higher, according to the UN human rights office. Over 1.4 million people have been forced to flee Ukraine.

    Since the invasion, the Indian government has been evacuating Indian nationals from Ukraine via neighbouring nations through Operation Ganga. 

    Following the Ministry of External Affairs, almost 13,300 persons have returned to India from Ukraine via 63 aircraft as part of Operation Ganga.

