'Air raid sirens kept going off...' Indian students relive Ukraine war horror

Indian students who were stuck in conflict zones are relieved to be back home. But memories of explosions, nights in bomb shelters without food and water will continue to haunt them for long

Indian students who were stuck in conflict zones are relieved to be back home. But memories of explosions, nights in bomb shelters without food and water will continue to haunt them for long. Two of these students spoke to Asianet News on their arrival in India.

Narrating her experience leading up to her crossing of the border, a student said, "We faced a lot of problems. We had to walk at least five kilometers to cross the border with such a heavy luggage. It was such a cold weather also. It was around minus two degrees and we had to cross amid snowfall. We had to stand in line for two three hours."

Also Read: Watch out for PTSD signs in Ukraine returnees, say experts

Talking about the situation in Kyiv, the student said, "In Kyiv, the situation is very bad. We had to live in bunkers with limited food and water. There was nothing to eat in cold weather. We did not take bath for so many days. We were living in very unhygenic conditions."

Also Read: Medical Education in Ukraine: Statistics reveal the bigger picture

"Even in Kharkiv, I saw shelling from my hostel window. Whole day, the sirens kept going off. We were panicking because every day, every second we were hearing sirens," she added.

#RussianUkrainianWar: Indian students who were stuck in conflict zones are relieved to be back home. pic.twitter.com/jbgD7HqmTf — Asianet Newsable (@AsianetNewsEN) March 5, 2022

Another student said that the situation was better once they had crossed the Ukraine border where they were kept in shelters. "It was a long process, but we are safe, we are fine right now," he said, adding that there "were looking for a much better help (from Indian authorities) while crossing the border".

Also Read: Ukraine returned MBBS students can now complete internship in India