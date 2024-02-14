Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Ukraine claims its sea drone sank Russian amphibious ship Caesar Kunikov off Crimea coast (WATCH)

    A Russian amphibious ship, the Caesar Kunikov, reportedly sank off the coast of Russian-occupied Crimea, according to Ukraine's armed forces. The incident follows powerful explosions heard near Yalta, with Ukraine claiming responsibility for the attack using naval drones

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 14, 2024, 5:36 PM IST

    According to reports from Ukraine's armed forces, the Russian amphibious ship, the Caesar Kunikov, has sunk near the coast of Russian-occupied Crimea. The incident occurred early Wednesday morning, with powerful explosions heard in the vicinity, suggesting that the landing ship was targeted not far from the town of Yalta.

    Social media posts from local sources indicated the sinking, and Ukraine's Main Directorate of Intelligence released a video allegedly showing Magura V5 naval drones striking the vessel. This attack is part of Ukraine's ongoing efforts to target Russia's Black Sea fleet in Crimea.

    The sinking of the Caesar Kunikov comes amid escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia, with the conflict in eastern Ukraine entering its third year next week. Ukraine's armed forces chief, Col Gen Oleksandr Syrskyi, acknowledged the complexity of the situation, visiting the front line shortly after a Russian missile attack claimed lives in Selydove.

    While there has been no official confirmation from Russia's navy regarding the sinking, reports indicate that six Ukrainian drones destroyed the vessel. However, video evidence suggests significant damage to the ship, corroborating Ukraine's claims.

    Amphibious ships like the Caesar Kunikov are crucial for rapid troop deployment, especially in hostile environments. Russia has utilized such vessels for various military operations, including transporting supplies to Syria in support of the Assad regime.

    Although Russian military bloggers acknowledged the attack on the Caesar Kunikov, they claimed that the crew survived. Russia's military typically underreports losses, relying on unofficial sources for information dissemination.

    The sinking of the Caesar Kunikov marks the second successful strike in the Black Sea this month, following a similar operation targeting the warship Ivanovets. These incidents underscore the ongoing hostilities between Ukraine and Russia, with tensions remaining high in the region.

    Last Updated Feb 14, 2024, 5:36 PM IST
