UK High Commissioner Lindy Cameron welcomed the US-Iran peace deal, stressing safe Hormuz transit for UK-India trade. She hailed the upcoming UK-India trade deal as historic, saying it will enter into force on July 15 to boost economic growth.

UK on US-Iran Peace Deal, Hormuz Transit

British High Commissioner to India Lindy Cameron on Thursday said that the United Kingdom has welcomed the United States-Iran peace deal and is now focused on ensuring its implementation, stressing the importance of safe and predictable transit through the Strait of Hormuz for both Indian and UK economies.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, Cameron said, "You've seen what our Prime Minister has said. He's welcomed the deal. We're now keen to make sure it actually comes into force and that both of our economies here in India and the UK are able to be confident that that transit is possible through the Strait of Hormuz predictably and safely. So it's about making sure it actually happens in practice."

Economic Growth at Heart of India-UK Partnership

On the next decade of India-UK relations, Cameron said, economic growth would be at the heart of the partnership, highlighting the India-UK trade agreement that is set to enter into force on July 15. She said, "It's a long list. think it starts with growth. I'm really excited to see the tangible benefit that this trade deal will have for both of our economies, the jobs it will create, and the businesses it will scale. It's massive, and it's going into force on the 15th of July."

Deepening Ties in Defence, Tech, and Climate

She said the relationship is also deepening across defence and security, education, technology, innovation, and climate action. She told ANI, "I think that's the starting point but then beyond that as I said, defence and security, the relationship is really deepening and education, the relationship is really scaling but on tech and innovation I think that's where some of the superpower excitement comes from so lots of opportunities and of course we're both working together to tackle the shared change the shared challenge of climate change as well which matters for both of our economies too."

'Historic' UK-India Trade Agreement

British High Commissioner to India Cameron today hailed the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) slated to come into force from July 15, 2026, as "historic", recognising it as an opportunity for the economic benefit of both nations.

Announced after a breakthrough between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the G7 Summit, the deal aims to double bilateral trade to USD 100-USD 120 billion by 2030. Speaking with ANI, the High Commissioner emphasised that the deal will be effective less than a year after it was signed, calling it the "fastest trade deal" put into force by the nations.

She said that the deal assumes significance amid a "complicated time" globally, adding that it will help benefit several sectors, including textiles, footwear, and cars, among others. "This is a really historic moment. The UK-India free trade deal will go into force on the 15th of July this year. That's less than a year after it was signed in the presence of our two prime ministers at Chequers last summer. It's the fastest we've ever put a trade deal into force. And that's important because we just see the importance of this relationship. This is a real opportunity for both of our countries to see the economic benefit from this kind of trade deal at a complicated time in the world. So we want to get it into force as soon as possible. There are textile sectors and the footwear. I can think of whiskey. I can think of cars. So many sectors are going to benefit," she said.