    UK's new extremism definition unveiled amid alarming surge in hate crimes targeting Jews and muslims

    A shocking wave of hate crimes has gripped the UK, prompting the government to unveil a new extremism definition amidst escalating violence against Jews and Muslims. As tensions soar, fears of further bloodshed mount, forcing urgent action from authorities.

    First Published Mar 14, 2024, 4:23 PM IST

    In response to a sharp increase in hate crimes against Jews and muslims following the October 7 Hamas attacks on Israel, the United Kingdom has unveiled a new definition of extremism. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak warned earlier this month that both Islamist and far-right extremists were deliberately undermining Britain's multi-ethnic democracy, expressing the need for decisive action to address the problem.

    According to reports, antisemitic incidents surged by 147 percent in 2023, reaching record levels, fueled by the terror attack conducted by Hamas. Similarly, Tell Mama, a group monitoring anti-muslim incidents, reported a 335 percent increase in anti-muslim hate crimes since the same attacks occurred.

    The newly introduced extremism definition aims to combat ideologies based on violence, hatred, and intolerance that seek to undermine fundamental rights and freedoms, or disrupt the UK's liberal parliamentary democracy. Michael Gove, the communities minister leading the initiative, highlighted that these measures are the first in a series aimed at tackling extremism and protecting democracy.

    Under the new definition, groups identified as extremist through a robust assessment process will not face criminal action but will be denied government funding and engagement opportunities. Hamas, the Palestinian terror group, is already among the 80 international organizations banned in the UK due to their involvement in terrorism.

    However, critics, including Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, expressed concerns about potential limitations on freedom of speech and the consequences of the new definition. Welby stressed on the importance of preserving the robust freedom of speech in the country while acknowledging the risk of targeting individuals or groups who should not be considered extremists.

    Despite the government's efforts to address extremism, more than 50 survivors or relatives of victims of Islamist attacks in Britain have voiced concerns that certain politicians are inadvertently aiding militants by equating being Muslim with being an extremist.

    Last Updated Mar 14, 2024, 4:35 PM IST
