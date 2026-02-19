UK Minister for AI Kanishka Narayan has called for deeper tech cooperation with India. At the India AI Impact Summit, he cited shared values and parallel AI trajectories as the basis for a strong bilateral partnership in governance and innovation.

The United Kingdom's Minister for AI and Online Safety, Kanishka Narayan, has called for deeper technological cooperation with India, citing shared ethical values and developmental goals as the foundation of a strong bilateral partnership.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

UK-India AI Synergy

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, Narayan described the ongoing discussions as highly significant. "The summit has been deeply impactful," the Minister stated, recognising the value of this global gathering in shaping the future of artificial intelligence.

Narayan emphasised that the UK-India relationship in the digital domain rests on mutual understanding and aligned strategic priorities. He highlighted the parallel paths both nations are taking in the regulation and responsible deployment of AI. "The UK and India have shared values and AI trajectory as well," he remarked, pointing to the clear synergy in their approaches to the technology's evolution.

Expressing strong personal interest in advancing ties, Narayan concluded, "I am very keen on collaborations with India as we have a lot to do together." His remarks reflect the growing momentum for UK-India collaboration in AI, driven by common principles and the need for joint progress in governance and innovation.

About the India AI Impact Summit

The India AI Impact Summit has brought together government policymakers, industry AI experts, academicians, technology innovators, and civil society representatives from across the world in New Delhi to advance global discussions on artificial intelligence. As the first global AI gathering hosted in the Global South, the summit explores AI's transformative potential while aligning with India's national vision of "Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya" (welfare for all, happiness for all) and the broader global principle of AI for Humanity. It forms part of an ongoing international effort to strengthen cooperation on AI governance, safety, and its wider societal impact. (ANI)