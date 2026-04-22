Military planners from over 30 nations have gathered in London for a UK-France led conference. The goal is to create a coordinated military plan to reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz, following a proposed ceasefire agreement.

Military planners from more than 30 countries are set to convene at the UK's Permanent Joint Headquarters in Northwood, North London, as part of a UK and France led effort to develop a coordinated plan aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz, according to an official press release by the UK Ministry of Defence.

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The two-day conference, beginning on Wednesday (April 22), is intended to advance detailed military planning under a multinational framework following a proposed ceasefire agreement. "The planning talks will take place at the UK's Permanent Joint Headquarters at Northwood, North London," the press release stated.

Diplomatic Momentum from Paris Summit

The Ministry of Defence said the initiative builds on diplomatic momentum following an international summit in Paris last week, hosted by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron, which brought together representatives from 51 countries. "The work is part of the UK and French leadership of a multinational coalition to reopen the Strait. The sessions will advance military plans to reopen the Strait, as soon as conditions permit, following a sustainable ceasefire agreement," the press release stated.

At the Paris summit, leaders reportedly called for the immediate reopening of the strategic waterway and agreed on establishing a defensive multinational mission focused on maritime security. "At the Summit, they called for the unconditional, unrestricted, and immediate re-opening of the Strait of Hormuz and confirmed the establishment of an independent and strictly defensive multinational mission to protect merchant vessels, reassure commercial shipping operators and conduct mine clearance operations," the press release stated.

Urgency Underscored by UK Defence Secretary

UK Defence Secretary John Healey underscored the urgency of translating diplomatic consensus into operational planning. "Today's multinational planning conference matters. The task, today and tomorrow, is to translate the diplomatic consensus into a joint plan to safeguard freedom of navigation in the Strait and support a lasting ceasefire. I am confident that, over the next two days, real progress can be made," Healey said, according to the press release.

He added that global economic stability and trade depend heavily on secure maritime routes. "International trade, energy security and the stability of the global economy depend on freedom of navigation. By building on our common purpose, strengthening multinational coordination and planning for effective collective action, we can help reopen the Strait, stabilise the global economy and protect our people," he said.

"On behalf of people in Britain and internationally whose security and prosperity depend on their success, we are grateful to the planners for their urgency and expertise. We look forward to the outcome of this work," he added.

Operational Focus of the Conference

The UK and France are working to ensure that the military plan involves as many partners as possible and brings the expertise of each nation together in support of our shared interests, the press release said. According to the Ministry of Defence, the conference will focus on operational issues, including military capabilities, command and control, and how military forces can deploy to the region. (ANI)