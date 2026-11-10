After Ueno Bank’s collapse in Paraguay left millions unable to access their savings, former President Santiago Pena faced impeachment. His daughter, Constanza, drew public backlash for her selfie in a ‘Tax the Poor’ T-shirt amid the economic turmoil.

Paraguay has been in the news recently following a major political crisis stemming from the sudden collapse of Ueno Bank, leaving millions of customers and millions of depositors unable to access their savings after regulators intervened in the financial institution.

The crisis has become so severe that people, especially customers of Ueno Bank, across the country came out onto the streets and staged massive demonstrations in downtown Asunción and outside government headquarters. Approximately 3 million customers, nearly 60% of the country’s population, found themselves abruptly locked out of their savings accounts.

Santiago Pena became the target of immense public fury, ultimately leading to his political downfall amid allegations of deep-seated corruption and conflict of interest. Pena was forced to submit his resignation on November 5. However, Congress rejected his resignation to strip him of life-tenure immunity, proceeding instead with a historic, unanimous impeachment vote.

Also Read: Paraguay Senate Impeaches President Santiago Peña Over Bank Crisis

Santiago Pena’s Daughter In Spotlight Amid Ueno Bank Crisis

As former Paraguayan President Santiago Pena, who was placed under house arrest and transferred to a military facility to face criminal charges, including breach of trust and conflict of interest, his daughter, Constanza Pena, has drawn intense backlash on social media amid the ongoing Ueno Bank crisis.

Constanza is the second daughter of Santiago and his wife, Leticia Ocampos, and is currently studying financial economics at Columbia University in New York. However, the 21-year-old found herself at the centre of controversy after posting a picture that angered and outraged citizens across the country.

Constanza posted a picture of her gym mirror selfie on her Instagram story, and in the photograph, she was seen wearing a shirt with the slogan ‘Tax the Poor’ (along with the acronym ‘T.T.P.’ and ‘Est. 1969’). The timing of the post could not have been worse, catching the public's attention at a moment when the country was reeling from severe financial distress.

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Coming from a family of prominent political figures, Constanza Pena’s display of her elite indifference struck a raw nerve among citizens already struggling under systemic economic inequality.

As the entire country of Paraguay was left with frozen savings accounts and uncertain economic futures, the shirt's provocative slogan was seen as a cruel mockery of the working class.

Netizens Slam Ex-Paraguayan President's Daughter Over ,Viral, T-Shirt

Ex-Paraguayan President Santiago Pena’s daughter Constanza’s viral post with a controversial ‘Tax the Poor’ slogan sparked widespread criticism on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with several users accusing her of being insensitive to the financial struggles of ordinary Paraguayans.

Taking to X, several users criticised Constanza for wearing a ‘Tax the Poor’ shirt while millions of Paraguayans were reportedly struggling to access their savings, and others accused the political elite of remaining disconnected from the financial hardships faced by ordinary citizens.

Another section of users drew attention to the alleged use of public money by wealthy families to fund lifestyles abroad, while others questioned the timing of her post and its apparent message about taxation and class privilege.

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Meanwhile, Constanza Pena made her Instagram account private after facing severe backlash and criticism for her post, while her father, Santiago Pena, is reportedly facing formal judicial proceedings and an ongoing anti-corruption investigation into his financial dealings.

Pena has been investigated for breach of trust, self-serving administration, and using public office for personal gain.

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