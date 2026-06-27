Indian Navy's sail training ship INS Sudarshini has reached Baltimore, Maryland, as part of its Lokayan 26 expedition. The visit aims to strengthen India-US naval ties and includes participation in Sail250 Maryland celebrations for the US's 250th anniversary.

The Indian Navy's sail training ship INS Sudarshini arrived at the Port of Baltimore, Maryland, on Friday as part of its landmark transoceanic expedition Lokayan 26, highlighting India's maritime heritage and strengthening naval ties between India and the United States.

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According to an official release, INS Sudarshini reached Baltimore after sailing from Norfolk through the historic Chesapeake & Delaware (C&D) Canal, passing beneath major mid-Atlantic bridges. The visit marks an important milestone in the expedition and underscores the enduring friendship and cooperation between the Indian Navy and the US Navy, the release said.

Participation in Sail250 Celebrations

During its stay in Baltimore, the Indian Navy's tall ship will undertake maritime engagement and community outreach activities ahead of the Sail250 Maryland celebrations, commemorating the 250th anniversary of the United States. Prior to arriving in Baltimore, INS Sudarshini participated in the Sail250 Virginia celebrations at Norfolk from June 19 to 23, where it joined tall ships from across the world and represented India in the Parade of Sail and the City Crew Parade.

Lokayan 26: A Goodwill Mission

The transoceanic voyage, which began from Kochi, has covered more than 13,000 nautical miles over five months before reaching Norfolk, showcasing India's long-standing seafaring traditions and its maritime outreach. The Indian Navy said the expedition reflects the spirit of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" and aims to foster friendship, cooperation and mutual trust among nations across the oceans.

About INS Sudarshini and Previous Engagements

INS Sudarshini is a sail training ship of the Indian Navy, used to train naval personnel in traditional sailing skills while promoting maritime diplomacy and international engagement. Earlier on May 31, INS Sudarshini departed from Antigua after concluding a four-day port call that marked an important milestone in India's maritime outreach and engagement with Caribbean nations under the ongoing Lokayan 26 expedition. The visit enhanced maritime cooperation between India and Antigua, as per a statement by the Ministry of Defence. During the visit, the ship hosted several dignitaries, including Gaston Browne, Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda. The Commanding Officer also called on Brigadier Telbert Benjamin, Chief of Defence Staff of the Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force (ABDF). (ANI)