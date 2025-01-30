UAE women duped in social media scam, pay thousands for counterfeit designer bags; Here's How

A European woman has been accused of scamming women in the UAE by selling counterfeit designer bags through social media. The bags were marketed as authentic, with elaborate unboxing videos showcasing branded packaging.

Several women in the UAE have fallen victim to a social media scam involving counterfeit designer bags sold by a European woman. The seller is accused of misleading buyers by falsely advertising the bags as authentic, discounted items. Buyers later discovered the bags were fakes.

Maria, a Bolivian expat residing in Dubai, shared her experience with Khaleej Times. She purchased a 'Chanel' bag for Dh2,000 after spotting a post from the seller in a Facebook group with over 10,000 members. Similar authentic bags typically cost Dh9,000, making the offer seem like a great deal.

However, Maria’s excitement turned into doubt when she came across online discussions alleging that the seller was selling counterfeit items. She took her bag to an authorized Chanel store for verification, where it was confirmed to be a fake.

Maria is just one of many victims who have come forward. Another woman, a healthcare professional, revealed that she purchased 10 bags between August and December 2024, paying between Dh1,500 and Dh2,000 for each. Like Maria, she believed she was getting a bargain, only to later discover the bags were counterfeit.

 "I planned to gift a few to family and friends, but I became suspicious when one bag didn't look right. Visits to authorised stores confirmed they were all fake," she said.

The scam gained traction through elaborate unboxing videos the seller posted on Instagram. In these videos, she showcased the bags wrapped in branded packaging, claiming they were authentic designer items, which lured many buyers into believing the bags were genuine.

Another buyer revealed that the ‘designer’ bag she purchased for Dh2,000 was actually being sold for only Dh200 in a counterfeit market. "I paid 10 times the amount," she lamented.

Members of Facebook groups dedicated to pre-loved luxury items, such as Style Me Dubai (with nearly 24,000 members), have reported similar experiences with the scam. One buyer shared her story of purchasing a bag that was advertised as new and unused, supposedly a VIP gift. While the bag arrived in branded packaging, the seller failed to provide proof of its authenticity. When the buyer questioned the seller’s claims and tried to address the issue, she was accused of defamation.

According to Khaleej Times, the European woman at the center of the scandal has not responded to requests for comment. When a man, who identified himself as her husband, answered her phone, he said, "We don’t want to discuss this," before abruptly ending the call.
 

