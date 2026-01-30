UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow to discuss deepening strategic ties. They highlighted growing trade, investment, tourism, and plans for cultural and scientific collaboration.

President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, arrived in Russia on an official visit. A formal welcoming ceremony was held in St. George Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace on Thursday, where he was received by the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin. The development was shared on the official website of the Russian President and reported by TV BRICS.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Putin Highlights Strong Bilateral Ties

During the meeting, President Putin highlighted the consistent growth in bilateral trade and the positive momentum in Russia-UAE relations. He noted the effective functioning of the intergovernmental commission on trade, economic and technical cooperation, along with the expansion of joint investment initiatives, business forums and sectoral partnerships.

Expanding Humanitarian and Cultural Cooperation

As reported by TV BRICS, the Russian President also underlined the strengthening of humanitarian cooperation between the two countries. He pointed to growing collaboration in education, science and sports, adding that the Days of Russian Culture were successfully organised in the UAE in November. He further mentioned plans to establish a Russian university and a youth science park in the Emirates as part of long-term cooperation efforts. Tourism has also seen notable growth, with a steady increase in the number of Russian visitors to the UAE. In the first nine months of 2025 alone, nearly 1.5 million Russians travelled to the UAE, marking an 18 per cent rise compared to the same period last year.

UAE Pledges Deeper Strategic Partnership

President Al Nahyan expressed confidence that 2026 would be a year of progress and development for Russia and further prosperity for bilateral relations. He reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to deepening cooperation and strengthening strategic ties with Moscow. He emphasised that agreements on trade in services and investments signed last year, along with the economic partnership agreement between the UAE and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), would play a key role in expanding trade, boosting mutual investments and enhancing economic cooperation.

Expert Insights on Economic Dynamics

Commenting on the partnership, Mikhail Khachaturyan, PhD in Economics and Associate Professor at the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation, said that while trade structures are not yet fully balanced, rapid growth, rising investments and new agreements are creating a more stable and diversified partnership. He noted that Russia is increasing exports of agricultural products, including halal meat and confectionery, while Russian investments in the UAE have crossed USD 30 billion, with around 4,000 Russian companies registered in the country. Key sectors driving cooperation include energy-related machinery, space, nuclear energy, pharmaceuticals, digital technologies, tourism, payment systems and agriculture.

The last meeting between the two leaders took place on August 7, 2025, during President Al Nahyan's previous visit to Russia, when both sides reviewed ongoing cooperation and outlined future plans.