India's MEA expressed its commitment to strengthening ties with the new government in Bangladesh. PM Modi congratulated the new PM, Tarique Rahman, and invited him to India. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla attended the swearing-in ceremony in Dhaka.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday said India looks forward to working closely with the new government in Bangladesh, underlining its commitment to further strengthening the multifaceted bilateral relationship between both countries.

Addressing the weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that following the recent 13th national parliamentary elections in Bangladesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Bangaldesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman. He said, "You would have seen that once the elections happened in Bangladesh, our Prime Minister congratulated the Prime Minister, Tarique Rahman. On the 17th, when the swearing-in ceremony, we had our Speaker Om Birla representing the Government of India at the swearing-in ceremony, there he handed over a letter from the Prime Minister to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, he also had a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, the letter that was handed over underlined India's commitment to support, democratic, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh."

India Committed to Supporting a Democratic Bangladesh

He noted that during the swearing-in ceremony of the new government on February 17, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla represented the Government of India and handed over a letter from Prime Minister Modi to his Bangladeshi counterpart. "Building on warm and historic ties between the two countries, we look forward to further strengthening the multifaceted bilateral ties with Bangladesh. We look forward to engaging with the new government and taking things forward," Jaiswal said.

According to the MEA, the letter from the Prime Minister underlined India's commitment to supporting a "democratic, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh".

Responding to a query on visa-related issues, Jaiswal said India has conveyed its desire to build and strengthen bilateral ties and that all aspects of the relationship will be discussed with the new government. He added, "We have conveyed a desire to build and strengthen our bilateral ties. We have a new government which has come in all aspects of our ties will be discussed with them."

Om Birla's Diplomatic Engagement in Dhaka

Earlier, Om Birla attended the swearing-in ceremony of Bangladesh's new Prime Minister Tarique Rahman in Dhaka and conveyed a personal invitation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit India at the earliest convenience.

According to a release from the Lok Sabha Secretariat, on behalf of the people of India, Birla extended warm congratulations to Tarique Rahman and reiterated that India stands ready to support Bangladesh's efforts to build a democratic, progressive, and inclusive nation. He also reaffirmed India's commitment to strengthening the enduring partnership between the two neighbouring countries. On the sidelines of the ceremony, Birla met with several other leaders, including Mohamed Muizzu, President of the Maldives, and Tshering Tobgay, Prime Minister of Bhutan, underscoring India's engagement in the region.

PM Modi Extends Invitation to Tarique Rahman

PM Modi also extended a warm invitation to the BNP chairman to visit India at a mutually convenient time. In his letter, PM Modi also invited Tarique's wife, Zubaida Rahman, and daughter, Zaima, to accompany him.

"I take this opportunity to invite you, along with Dr Zubaida Rahman and your daughter Zaima, on a visit to India at a mutually convenient time. A warm welcome awaits you in India. Please accept, Excellency, my best wishes for your good health and success and for the continued progress and prosperity of the people of Bangladesh," the letter from the PM stated. He added that he looks forward to working closely with the newly appointed Bangladesh PM to strengthen bilateral relations and enhance regional cooperation in areas including connectivity, trade, technology, education, skills development, energy, healthcare, and cultural and people-to-people exchanges. "As two fast-growing economies and aspiring societies, India and Bangladesh can truly become catalysts for each other's sustainable growth, work for each other's security and enable mutual prosperity," the letter read.

BNP Secures Landslide Victory

In a historic political shift, BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman was sworn in as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh on Tuesday. BNP won a landslide victory in the February 12 general elections, with the party-led alliance securing a commanding 212 seats in the 300-seat parliament. (ANI)