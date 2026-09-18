UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan called PM Narendra Modi on his 76th birthday. The two leaders discussed new measures to further deepen the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and also exchanged views on developments in West Asia.

UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Friday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and conveyed warm greetings on his 76th birthday. The leaders also discussed ways to further deepen the bilateral partnership between New Delhi and Abu Dhabi.

As per the Prime Minister’s Office, the two leaders discussed new measures to further deepen the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including in the areas of energy, defence, technology, investment and health.

BRICS Success and Regional Stability

The UAE President congratulated the Prime Minister on India’s successful BRICS Presidency. As per the statement by the Prime Minister’s Office, PM Modi appreciated the participation of Crown Prince Khaled in the BRICS Summit and the UAE’s cooperation and partnership in achieving substantive outcomes under India’s Presidency.

The two leaders exchanged views on developments in West Asia. They reaffirmed their commitment to continued cooperation and coordination in efforts to promote regional peace, security and stability. He also shared the details of the call in a post on X. https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2100908094285087030?s=20

Wishes Pour in as BJP Launches 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan'

Wishes poured in from across the world as leaders expressed their warm wishes on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. Earlier on Thursday, President Droupadi Murmu also extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Modi, referring to his 25 years of public service and his contribution to good governance and inclusive development.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was born in 1950 to Hiraba and Damodardas Modi in Vadnagar in Gujarat's Mehsana district. On May 26, 2014, he took the oath as the Prime Minister of India, becoming the first Prime Minister to be born after India attained Independence.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is organising the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' across the country from September 17 to October 17 to mark Prime Minister Modi's birthday, with a series of service-oriented programmes and public outreach initiatives. (ANI)