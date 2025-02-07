UAE: Govt employees to get 20 per cent salary hike in Fujairah

Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Ruler of Fujairah, has approved a 20% salary increase for government employees, effective from February 1, reinforcing job stability and economic well-being.

UAE: Govt employees to get 20 per cent salary hike in Fujairah anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Feb 7, 2025, 4:24 PM IST

A 20% salary increase has been granted to government employees in Fujairah. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah issued a resolution implementing the raise, effective from February 1. This decision underscores Sheikh Hamad's dedication to ensuring job stability, which contributes to improving the efficiency and performance of local institutions.

This initiative aligns with the Fujairah Government’s vision to offer financial support to employees, helping to reduce their financial strain and ensure a dignified standard of living for them and their families.

Meanwhile, 72% of UAE nationals anticipate a salary increase in 2025, while 28% believe their earnings will remain the same. Salary hikes for UAE nationals were more consistent compared to the overall Gulf region average (51%), but the percentage of increase was higher.

UAE women duped in social media scam, pay thousands for counterfeit designer bags; Here's How

Another report indicates that men in the region are more likely to receive bonuses and additional financial incentives compared to women.

Employees in rapidly expanding fields such as artificial intelligence (AI), data science, cybersecurity, and other specialized roles are expected to experience significant salary growth this year.

Despite a competitive job market in the UAE, recruitment experts predict that roles in AI, cybersecurity, renewable energy, and e-commerce will be in high demand in 2025. This trend reflects the country's strong focus on advancing technology-driven industries.

Oman ranks as the most affordable Gulf country in 2025 cost of living index

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Dubai records 3. point 1 percent GDP growth in first nine months of 2024, reaches Dh339 billion anr

Dubai records 3.1 per cent GDP growth in first nine months of 2024, reaches Dh339 billion

Indian consulate in Seattle forced to call in authorities after "unauthorized entry by certain individuals" dmn

Indian consulate in Seattle forced to call in authorities after "unauthorized entry by certain individuals"

Balochistan fisherman accuses Pakistan coast guard of destroying boat, HR groups decry 'oppression' vkp

Balochistan fisherman accuses Pakistan coast guard of destroying boat, HR groups decry 'oppression'

Bangladeshi actress Sohana Saba arrested over conspiracy charges ddr

Bangladeshi actress Sohana Saba arrested over treason, conspiracy charges

Several nations move to ban DeepSeek AI over potential data leaks, what's going on with Chinese AI chatbot? dmn

Several nations move to ban DeepSeek AI over potential data leaks, what's going on with Chinese AI chatbot?

Recent Stories

PHOTOS Rajkummar Rao's wife Patralekha inspired saree looks ATG

(PHOTOS) Rajkummar Rao's wife Patralekha inspired saree looks

Valentine's Day 2025: iPhone 16 Pro to OnePlus 13; top 5 tech gifts for your loved ones gcw

Valentine's Day 2025: iPhone 16 Pro to OnePlus 13; top 5 tech gifts for your loved ones

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Dives After Q3 Sales Miss: Retail Sees Opportunity To ‘Buy the Dip’

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Dives After Q3 Sales Miss: Retail Sees Opportunity To ‘Buy the Dip’

THIS is the highest paid villain starring opposite Mahesh Babu; Check ATG

THIS is the highest paid villain starring opposite Mahesh Babu; Check

Dubai records 3. point 1 percent GDP growth in first nine months of 2024, reaches Dh339 billion anr

Dubai records 3.1 per cent GDP growth in first nine months of 2024, reaches Dh339 billion

Recent Videos

Gautam Adani’s Son JEET ADANI Set to Marry Diva Shah in a Traditional Ceremony

Gautam Adani’s Son JEET ADANI Set to Marry Diva Shah in a Traditional Ceremony

Video Icon
BJP Tried to Buy AAP Candidates for Rs 15 Crore Each: Sanjay Singh

BJP Tried to Buy AAP Candidates for Rs 15 Crore Each: Sanjay Singh

Video Icon
Karnataka Pulse | What is MUDA Scam? HC Dismisses Plea Seeking CBI probe against Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Pulse | What is MUDA Scam? HC Dismisses Plea Seeking CBI probe against Siddaramaiah

Video Icon
Maha Kumbh Fire AGAIN! Harihara Nand Tent Engulfed, Fire Tenders on Spot

Maha Kumbh Fire AGAIN! Harihara Nand Tent Engulfed, Fire Tenders on Spot

Video Icon
Woods Appear 'Perfect' After Snowfall in Southern Oregon

Woods Appear 'Perfect' After Snowfall in Southern Oregon

Video Icon