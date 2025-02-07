UAE: Govt employees to get 20 per cent salary hike in Fujairah

Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Ruler of Fujairah, has approved a 20% salary increase for government employees, effective from February 1, reinforcing job stability and economic well-being.

A 20% salary increase has been granted to government employees in Fujairah. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah issued a resolution implementing the raise, effective from February 1. This decision underscores Sheikh Hamad's dedication to ensuring job stability, which contributes to improving the efficiency and performance of local institutions.

This initiative aligns with the Fujairah Government’s vision to offer financial support to employees, helping to reduce their financial strain and ensure a dignified standard of living for them and their families.

Meanwhile, 72% of UAE nationals anticipate a salary increase in 2025, while 28% believe their earnings will remain the same. Salary hikes for UAE nationals were more consistent compared to the overall Gulf region average (51%), but the percentage of increase was higher.

Another report indicates that men in the region are more likely to receive bonuses and additional financial incentives compared to women.

Employees in rapidly expanding fields such as artificial intelligence (AI), data science, cybersecurity, and other specialized roles are expected to experience significant salary growth this year.

Despite a competitive job market in the UAE, recruitment experts predict that roles in AI, cybersecurity, renewable energy, and e-commerce will be in high demand in 2025. This trend reflects the country's strong focus on advancing technology-driven industries.

