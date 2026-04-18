The UAE welcomed the International Maritime Organization's decision condemning Iran's actions in the Strait of Hormuz. The IMO's Legal Committee slammed attacks on ships and threats, affirming the right of innocent passage through the vital waterway.

The United Arab Emirates has welcomed the decision of the International Maritime Organization's (IMO) Legal Committee, adopted during its 113th session, which strongly condemned Iran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz, along with its attacks and threats against ships in the region, its alleged aggression against the territories of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states and Jordan, and related maritime restrictions.

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According to an official statement from the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Legal Committee also condemned Iran's threats related to laying mines in and around the Strait of Hormuz, as well as the toll system it has reportedly imposed on vessels transiting the strategic waterway. The Committee further noted that these actions pose a serious risk to international shipping and maritime safety.

In its decision, submitted by the UAE, the IMO Legal Committee affirmed that such actions violate the right of innocent passage through the Strait, stressing that this right cannot be obstructed under international law. The Committee called on Iran to cease its attacks, remove any naval mines it may have laid in and around the Strait of Hormuz, and comply with its obligations under international law, particularly ensuring the unimpeded passage of ships through the Strait, a statement read.

'A Unified Stance in Defense of Maritime Order'

Mohammed Khamis Saeed Al Kaabi, the UAE's Permanent Representative to the International Maritime Organization (IMO), welcomed the Legal Committee's decision, stating: "The Legal Committee today demonstrated a unified stance in defense of a principles-based international maritime order and upheld the right of transit passage for vessels through the Strait of Hormuz. The Committee was not swayed by Iran's attempts to justify its unlawful actions and undermine the authority and procedures of the IMO. The international community has unequivocally affirmed, through the Committee's work, the right of transit passage in this vital international waterway."

Iran's Actions Pose 'Grave Danger'

The Legal Committee further stated that Iran's actions and threats are contrary to the IMO's objectives and pose a grave danger to life, particularly that of seafarers, while also constituting a serious threat to the marine environment. It urged Iran to immediately cease any actions or threats aimed at closing, obstructing, or otherwise interfering with international navigation in the region.

"The Legal Committee urged the IMO Secretary-General to monitor the incidents and negative impacts of Iran's actions on international navigation, seafarers, the marine environment, trade, and logistics, thereby contributing to holding Iran accountable for these unlawful acts," a statement further read.

Decision Follows Earlier Concerns

The decision follows a prior move by the IMO Facilitation Committee on March 27, 2026, which acknowledged concerns raised by the IMO Council regarding the serious impact of what it described as Iran's "blatant attacks" on commercial vessels in international maritime traffic. According to the UAE MFA, the committee had also called on the Secretary-General to take necessary steps toward establishing a framework to facilitate the safe evacuation of commercial vessels stranded in the region.

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