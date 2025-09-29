Typhoon Bualoi struck Vietnam’s central coast, killing at least 11 people and leaving nearly 20 missing, including fishermen lost at sea. With winds reaching 130 km/h, the storm damaged thousands of homes, forced more than 53,000 evacuations.

Vietnam faced heavy destruction as Typhoon Bualoi made landfall late Sunday, bringing winds of up to 130 km/h (80 mph). The powerful storm ripped roofs from homes, uprooted power lines, and flooded streets across several coastal provinces, according to both local and national disaster authorities. Officials confirmed to AFP that at least 11 people had died and nearly 20 people remained missing. The storm also caused massive damage to infrastructure, businesses, and agriculture in three central provinces.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Heavy casualties and missing fishermen

Among the dead were nine people in Ninh Binh province, killed by a sudden whirlwind linked to the typhoon. One person each died in Hue and Thanh Hoa provinces. Authorities fear the death toll could rise, as nine fishermen remain missing after their boats were swept away in strong currents.

Police reported that the boats had been unmoored by violent winds and waves, leaving crews stranded at sea. Rescue operations are underway but hampered by poor weather conditions.

Scroll to load tweet…

Mass evacuations and emergency shelters

Vietnam’s disaster management authorities evacuated more than 53,000 people ahead of the storm. Schools, medical centres, and public buildings were converted into temporary shelters to house displaced families. Officials stressed that strict evacuation orders were enforced, especially in vulnerable coastal zones. Local media reported families huddled in schools as torrential rains pounded rooftops through the night.

Widespread damage to homes and infrastructure

The storm left widespread destruction in its wake. Thousands of homes and businesses were damaged, particularly in Nghe An and Ha Tinh provinces. Images showed corrugated metal roofs blown off buildings, trees toppled, and debris scattered across flooded streets.

Parts of Nghe An and Ha Tinh lost power as electrical poles collapsed under the force of the winds. In addition, sections of the national highway were closed due to flooding and fallen debris.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Airports and transport disrupted

Transport networks were severely affected. Authorities closed four domestic airports — Da Nang, Phu Bai, Dong Hoi, and Tho Xuan — while at least 180 flights were cancelled or delayed. Railway services in affected provinces also experienced disruptions as crews cleared tracks of fallen trees and debris.

Tourism was hit hard, with hotels and restaurants along the coast shut down ahead of the storm. Beach resorts in Quang Tri and Thanh Hoa provinces were evacuated to prevent casualties.

Flooding risks and rainfall warnings

The National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting warned that heavy rains would continue across north-central and northern Vietnam through September 30. Rainfall totals were expected to reach 200-350 mm, with isolated areas seeing over 500 mm.

Rising rivers posed a serious flood risk, and disaster agencies urged communities to stay alert. Authorities feared landslides in mountainous regions, which could add to the destruction.

Survivors recall terrifying night

Residents described terrifying experiences as the storm passed.

In Quang Tri province, 71-year-old Trinh Thi Le told state-run media: “The wind blew my roof to the sky and then it fell down, breaking everything. I had to cover my head and run to my neighbour’s house to survive.”

Local reports also showed children being carried through knee-deep floodwaters as families searched for safer shelters.

Climate change and rising storm intensity

Vietnam is among the countries most vulnerable to extreme weather caused by climate change. Scientists warn that storms are becoming stronger and more frequent as the planet warms.

In 2024, Typhoon Yagi killed hundreds in Vietnam and caused damages of more than $3.3 billion. This year, from January to August alone, natural disasters had already killed or left missing 175 people and caused losses of $371 million, nearly three times more than in 2024.

Situation easing as storm weakens

After battering Vietnam, Typhoon Bualoi began to weaken as it moved inland towards neighbouring Laos. However, disaster officials stressed that heavy rains and flooding risks would continue for days.

Authorities urged residents to remain indoors, avoid unnecessary travel, and strictly follow safety instructions. Relief teams are on the ground delivering food, water, and medical support to affected areas.

International concern and solidarity

Bualoi had already struck the Philippines earlier last week, killing 11 people and displacing more than 400,000 residents. International agencies have expressed concern over the repeated impact of severe tropical storms across Southeast Asia.

Vietnam’s leaders have pledged swift assistance to affected families, while also highlighting the urgent need for stronger disaster preparedness in the face of intensifying storms.

(With inputs from agencies)