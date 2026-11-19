The Tibetan Youth Congress launched the Flame of Unity campaign in Dharamshala. The initiative aims to raise awareness about Tibet's freedom movement and strengthen global Tibetan unity, honoring activist Lobga Rangzen’s 2026 sacrifice.

TYC Launches Global Flame of Unity Campaign from Dharamshala India

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 19 (ANI): The Tibetan Youth Congress (TYC) launched its global campaign, ‘The Flame of Unity’, from Dharamshala, carrying the Tibetan national flag that activist Lobga Rangzen had mounted outside the United Nations Headquarters in New York before his self-immolation on July 2, 2026, with the organisation planning to take it across 25 Indian states and several countries over an approximately eight-month-long journey. The campaign, led by three TYC activists, aims to raise international awareness about Tibet's freedom movement, preserve Tibetan identity and strengthen unity among Tibetans across the world. The organisation intends to complete the journey before July 2, 2027, marking the first anniversary of Rangzen's sacrifice.

Speaking to ANI, TYC President Tsering Chomphel on Wednesday said the campaign was being organised in the memory of Tibetan activist Lobga Rangzen, who set himself on fire on July 2, 2026, after mounting the Tibetan national flag outside the UN Headquarters in New York. "Yeah, we, the Tibetan Youth Congress, are going to organise a worldwide international campaign on the flame of unity. So, regarding the recent Tibetan Martyr Lopkaran, he set himself on fire on the 2nd of July. So we have the before he self-immolated, he had a flag, Tibetan National flag he mounted in front of United Nation head office. So we got his flag, and we are carrying that flag all over the world in the name of Flame of Unity," Chomphel said.

Detailing the campaign's itinerary, he said the activists would begin their journey across India, covering around 25 states over approximately two months, before travelling to different regions of the world. "We, this campaign is we are travelling to as much of the country as we can. So, starting from India, we are travelling to 25 states in India. After that, we are going to Asia and then Southeast Asia; then we are going to Europe and then South America, North America and Canada. So it's a worldwide campaign," he said. Chomphel added that the organisation was aiming to complete the campaign before the first anniversary of Rangzen's self-immolation on July 2 next year.

Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile Speaker Dolma Tsering said Rangzen's sacrifice should not be allowed to fade into silence and should instead be used to draw international attention to the situation in Tibet. "We can't let it be silenced like that. So it's in the interest of mankind and the interest of the cause of Tibet that we should be capitalising on his sacrifice and make people aware that how people are desperate to get freedom and how human rights are being violated, how the very culture and very essence of being Tibetan is criminalised and in the name of unity and progress," she said.

Alleging that Tibetan culture and identity were being suppressed, Tsering said the campaign's central message was to bring together the three traditional regions of Tibet, irrespective of differences in political ideologies. She said Tibetans across the world should recognise that people following different approaches, including the Middle Way approach, Rangzen (independence) and self-determination, were working towards a common cause and should respect one another's positions. "So I think it's very important and the most important part is it's a flame of unity. So to fight for a cause, I think the three regions of Tibet should be unified rather than dispersed within different political ideologies," she said.

Appealing to Tibetans living in the free world, she said, "My message to the Tibetans in free world is that no matter what your standard is, be it the middle way approach or be it self-determination or anything, you should acknowledge that everyone is fighting for a cause, doing their best and making people aware that Tibet is going through the most critical period of its history." Emphasising the need to respect differences within the community, she added, "Let us not forget that we are all Tibetans. So to get this unity, we must have the tolerance to respect the differences within ourselves first. So that was the main message I was delivering today."

Tibetan activist Tenzin Tsundue said the journey of the Tibetan national flag would also serve as a reminder to India of its historical, cultural and linguistic relationship with Tibet. "The flag of Tibet will reconnect India to Tibet that India had known, which lived with India as a peaceful border, language and culture and identity shared, and it will also remind India that there was a Tibet which had that kind of peaceful relationship with India, unlike today," Tsundue told ANI. He further alleged that China's actions and territorial ambitions had affected India's relationship with Tibet, referring to the 1962 war between India and China and subsequent tensions along the border. "Where China's occupation of Tibet is constantly attacking India, starting from the 1962 war against India, and all this time has had the expansionist ambition to take away, slice away Indian territories from Ladakh to Arunachal," he said.

Tsundue said the campaign would also present a vision of a future in which India and Tibet could share peaceful relations. "The flag of Tibet will remind and also give a shape of a future, where Tibet and India will share that peaceful relationship, which comes in the form of Indo-Tibetan border police. And this is a true reminder that the future is going to be India and Tibet and not China," he added. He said Tibet and India had historically shared peaceful borders, cultural practices, languages and identities, and that the campaign would help reconnect people with those shared ties. The TYC said the initiative was not merely a tribute to a Tibetan activist but also a call for collective responsibility, solidarity and unity among Tibetans worldwide, while seeking to draw the international community's attention to Tibet's freedom movement and the preservation of its identity. (ANI)